The Navy is now continuously accepting applications for female enlisted Sailors in pay grades E1-E8 to convert to Submarine Force non-nuclear trained ratings, as announced in NAVADMIN 159/19, July 15.
The Non-Nuclear Submarine Enlisted Community Manager (ECM) will process applications in the order that they are received and there is no specified due date. The Navy previously only accepted applications in discrete windows based on community needs and the initial integration of individual submarine crews.
The Non-Nuclear Submarine ECM will consider applications for conversion to fill open billets on previously integrated submarine crews and for initial enlisted integration of submarine crews as part of the Submarine Force’s integration plan. Integrated submarines include USS Michigan (SSGN-727) and USS Ohio (SSGN-726) in Bangor, Washington and USS Florida (SSGN-728) and USS Georgia (SSGN-729) in Kings Bay, Georgia.
Since available rating quotas will be filled as applications are processed, interested Sailors should submit applications as soon as possible. Applicants can expect to be notified by PERS-403 and BUPERS-32 of results within one or two months after submission.
For E-6 and below Sailors, the following submarine career fields are open for conversion: Yeoman Submarine (YNS), Culinary Specialist Submarine (CSS), Logistics Specialist Submarine (LSS), Sonar Technician Submarine (STS), Fire Control Technician (FT), Electronics Technician Submarine Navigation (ETV), Electronics Technician Submarine Communications (ETR), Information Systems Technician Submarines (ITS), Machinist’s Mate Weapons (MMW) and Machinist’s Mate Auxiliary (MMA).
For E-7 and E-8 Sailors, the following submarine career fields are open for conversion: ITS, LSS, CSS and YNS. Personnel Specialists (PS) and Independent Duty Corpsmen (IDC) will also be considered.
The Non-Nuclear Submarine ECM will best fit each Sailor to a rating based on their application package inputs and continued need for each rating.
Professional Apprentice Career Track (PACT) Sailors and junior rated Sailors are encouraged to apply, even with limited time in service, no warfare qualification or at-sea experience. PACT Sailors selected for Submarine service will be eligible for advancement to E-4 upon completion of training for the selected rating and attainment of the required obligated service, as outlined in NAVADMIN 118/18.
Sailors can find additional information regarding the selection process and application requirements via MyNavy Portal at https://www.mnp.navy.mil/group/career-planning. Select the Enlisted Community Managers link, and then select the Enlisted Women in Submarines link.