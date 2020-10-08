NAVSUP announces 2020 holiday peak mailing season deadlines

For a successful holiday mailing season, NAVSUP postal operations recommends customers focus on adequate packaging, proper addressing, and following recommended mail-by dates to make sure their packages arrive by Dec. 25.

“NAVSUP Postal personnel provide postal services all year long and are ready for the significant increase in holiday mail,” said Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Navy Postal Operations Manager Dale Pinchart. “Help us help you. Mail early, use Click-N-Ship to minimize time spent in line when mailing; and when packages arrive, pick up as soon as possible after email notification is received.”

“For a successful holiday mailing season, customers should focus on adequate packaging, proper addressing, and following recommended mail-by dates to make sure their packages arrive by Dec. 25,” said Tommie Tate, NAVSUP deputy postal operations manager. To be sure packages and letters arrive by Dec. 25, Tate recommends sending items no later than these mailing dates:

NOV. 6 For military Retail Ground Mail addressed to and from:

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 093

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-099

APO/FPO/DPO AA ZIP 340

APO/FPO/DPO AP ZIPs 962-966

DEC. 9 – For Priority and First-Class Mail, Letters, and Cards addressed to and from:

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 093

DEC. 11 – For Priority and First-Class Mail, Letters, and Cards addressed to and from:

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-099

APO/FPO/DPO AA ZIP 340

APO/FPO/DPO AP ZIPs 962-966

DEC. 18 – For Priority Mail Express Service addressed to and from:

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-099

APO/FPO/DPO AA ZIP 340

APO/FPO/DPO AP ZIPs 962-966

* Note that this deadline is not applicable to APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 093

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.