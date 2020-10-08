Naval District Washington announces Energy Action Month 2020

Energy Action Month is a time to renew our commitment to using energy more effectively at our duty stations and in our homes. We are transforming our energy culture — making the Navy more energy efficient, resilient and reliable and thus, more secure. Fostering energy security is a daily all-hands effort that is critical for ensuring success of our diverse operations.
To stay mission ready, we need to be as efficient as possible and look for ways to be more effective with our existing resources. Technology can only get us so far, so our behavior, leadership, and drive must be synchronized for success.
Everyone can contribute to improve our energy security. If a light or electronic device is left on but not in use, turn it off. If a window or door is open while the AC or heat is on, close it. If a faucet or showerhead is leaking, report it. Work with the Building Energy Monitors (BEM), Installation Energy Managers, (IEM), and Regional Energy Program Managers (REPM) to help reduce energy waste. Through collaboration, we will continue to increase our efficiency, innovate our systems, and improve readiness.
If you have questions, comments, or electronic energy saving suggestions for the home or office, reach out to your direct leadership or NAS Patuxent River’s Installation Energy Manager at paul.impelluso@navy.mil.
For more information on easy ways to save energy, please visit http://energy.gov/energysaver/energy-saver. Thank you for your support.