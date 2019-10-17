NAVAIR’s American Indian Alaska Native advisory team (AIAN) will honor and celebrate American Indian Heritage month by hosting keynote speaker Gary “Litefoot” Davis by VTC at the River’s Edge on Nov.13 at 1:00 pm.
Davis is an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma. He is the executive director of the Native American Financial Services Association, publisher of Native Business Magazine, chief executive officer of Davis Strategy Group and a member of the Forbes Finance Council.
He is also a successful feature film and television actor with starring roles in such films as, “The Indian in The Cupboard” and television programs such as “House of Cards”.
Philanthropically, he has traveled throughout the United States bringing hope and empowerment to over 450 American Indian communities. As the spokesperson of the “Reach the Rez Project”, he helped raise nearly $1.5 million to ensure the success of the effort.
“Davis is an engaging and dynamic motivational speaker, who speaks on topics related to not only American Indian culture, but also tips on how to lead a happy and successful life – no matter your definition of success,” said Jane Russell-Winiecki, chairperson of Yavapai Apache Nation.
Interested attendees can sign up through NAVAIRU by searching CISL-EVT-FY19309.
This event is part of the Navy’s efforts to recognize and express appreciation for the past and present contributions of American Indian and Alaskan Native sailors, Marines, veterans, civilians and family members during the month of November.
The observance of American Indian heritage month first began with the establishment of American Indian Day in May 1916 by the governor of New York. Decades later, it gained official national recognition when President George H. W. Bush approved a joint Congressional resolution designating November 1990 as the first National American Indian Heritage Month.
The mission of the AIAN advisory team is to support and enhance the recruitment, retention, professional development and advancement of members of the American Indian and Alaskan Native communities. The goal of AIAN is to identify improvement areas that will help maximize opportunities for American Indians and Alaskan Natives to engage in meaningful training, development, and mentoring to ensure that a diverse population with diverse skill sets exists at all levels of NAVAIR.
For more on contributions of American Indians and Native Alaskans to the Navy, visit: https://www.history.navy.mil/content/history/nhhc/browse-by-topic/diversity/american indians.html.