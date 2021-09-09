Listed below are service hours and dates of operation for NAS Pax River’s MWR operations. Visit www.navymwrpaxriver.com or visit us on Facebook/Instagram, keyword: MWRPaxRiver for updated information.
PAX OUTDOOR POOL
Monday-Thursday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. LAP SWIM ONLY; Friday 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. LAP SWIM ONLY; Friday 3-6 p.m. REC SWIM; Sat and Sun 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. REC SWIM. Reservations are required.
Outdoor pool fees: Active duty/dependents are free; Recreational swim: Retired military/dependents, DoD civilians & contractors $5/per person daily. $90 for Family Monthly Pass. $250 for Family Summer Seasonal Pass. Outdoor pool Lap Swim is free to all including retired military/dependents, DoD civilians & contractors from 6-11 a.m. Swim lessons will resume (1-on-1 or group) dependent on number of Water Safety Instructors available.
CENTER STAGE THEATER
Parties resumed. Theater Coffee Shop hours: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call the theater at (301) 342-5033 or visit the website https://www.navymwrpaxriver.com/
WE PROUDLY SERVE STARBUCKS
Located inside Center Stage Theater. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come on in and order your hot espresso beverage to go.
STRIKE ZONE BOWLING CENTER
Hours of operation: Tuesday-Saturday 11a.m. to 8 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed on Mondays. Reservations no longer required. Parties/league play allowed. For more information, call (301) 342-3994.
LIBERTY CENTER
Hours of operation: Tuesday-Sunday 2-10:30 p.m. Closed Monday. Sanitizing stations available. Events and trips to resume.
COMMUNITY RECREATION
Formerly Tickets & Travel. Monthly Take-Home DIY Kits are available for purchase. Each month will feature a new themed DIY kit. Be sure to contract the office for more info (301)-342-3648. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday with no restrictions. Tables and chairs available for rent. Pavilions now allow maximum occupancy. Outdoor special events and bus trips to resume. Lending Locker items can now be picked up for use. Command function equipment rentals can resume.
CEDAR POINT GOLF COURSE
Open Monday 11 a.m. to dusk, Tuesday-Thursday 8 a.m. to dusk, Friday 7:30 a.m. to dusk, Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m.-dusk. Walk-ins are now accepted and tournaments may now be scheduled. For information and reservations, call (301) 342-3597.
DRILL HALL
Reservations are required. Here is the link to reserve a slot to use the Drill Hall: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10COD4EADAA2C. ID checks from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. for active duty military and dependents. Group Exercise classes resumed but capped at 15 people. Indoor Command PT authorized no cap for Command PT’s. Ten classes will be offered per week to gauge interest. More information available at https://www.navymwrpaxriver.com/fitness or by calling 301-757-3943.
AUTO SKILLS
Hours of operation: Friday 8:30 a.m to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. tools will be cleaned after each use. Hand sanitizing stations available for use. Water fountains are currently closed.
CUSTOMIZED CREATIONS
Available to create unique custom-designed military award plaques to various gifts ranging from retiree gits, farewell gifts, PCS gifts, and more. Find out what they can create for you by contacting them at (301) 342-6293.
WEST BASIN MARINA
Open seven days a week 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kayak, stand-up paddle board and canoe rentals available
CAMP GROUNDS
Open; reservations required. Call West Basin Marina at (301) 342 -3573.
PLAYGROUNDS
All playgrounds on base are open
NRC SOLOMONS
Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Outdoor pool is open and hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday for all eligible patrons. Lifeguards on duty.
NAVY GATEWAY INNS & SUITE
NGIS extends service to leisure travelers in addition to those on official travel. Front Desk Hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. For information, call (301) 342-3601; for reservations call 1-877-628-9233.
CHILD AND YOUTH PROGRAMS
Find information at www.navymwrpaxriver.com/child-youth.
FLEET AND FAMILY
SUPPORT CENTER
Offering in-person and virtual appointments for every program. Small group in-person classes are resuming with maximum of 12 participants. New Parent Support home visitations have resumed with health mitigations in place. For more information, call (301) 342-4911.