Meritorious Advancement Program Season Two changes announced

The Navy announced changes to the 2019 Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP) Season Two, in NAVADMIN 176/19, outlining the shift to an automation of the MAP process within Navy Standard Integrated Personnel System (NSIPS).
Automation of the MAP process is part of the Navy’s continued efforts to modernize personnel systems and processes under Sailor 2025.
“The automation of MAP will streamline the process for triads in the Fleet,” said Capt. Angela Katson, branch head of Enlisted Force Shaping Plans and Policies. “Part of the modernization of processes is reducing administrative burdens, and we are doing that here. For now, only Active Component Sailors will be covered by the automation process, but in the future MAP automation will also be available for the Reserve Component.”
Two key individuals at each command will need set up user accounts in NSIPS to allow for the MAP automation process.
“At the command level, both the command reporting senior and the command reviewer are required to establish user roles within NSIPS,” said Katson. “It is imperative for the commands with quotas allocated to request permission to set up their MAP user roles in NSIPS,” said Katson.
When 2019 MAP Season Two begins, the quotas will be uploaded into the system and can be found under the quota summary report tab. Quotas can also be found at the MyNavy Portal website at https://www.mnp.navy.mil/group/advancement-and-promotion/a-enlisted-advancement-resources-and-links select the website tab, MAP and then MAP quotas.
Part of the automation process means that a Meritorious Certification Letter (MCL) is no longer required and is replaced by an eligibility and nomination list contained within NSIPS. This means commanding officers have the ability to advance Sailors within NSIPS and are no longer required to submit MCLs to the Navy Personnel Command, Enlisted Advancement Branch (PERS-8031).
Another change announced in the NAVADMIN is the elimination of the controlled rate process in 2019 MAP Season Two.
“We’ve looked at previous MAP seasons and we can see that MAP has not negatively affected the health of the rating communities,” said Katson. “So maintaining the controlled rate process is not necessary.”
MAP functions in conjunction with the Navy’s established advancement system and is open to all Active-Duty, Full-Time Support and Canvasser Recruiter Sailors who meet advancement eligibility requirements. Total advancement opportunity for paygrades E-4 through E-6 includes both MAP and the Navy-wide advancement exam.
“MAP continues to be important because it empowers command triads to identify and advance the best experienced and proficient Sailors based on Sailors’ demonstrated performance and ability.”
Professional Apprenticeship Career Track (PACT) Sailors remain eligible for MAP advancement, provided the Sailor has an approved quota for rating designation (i.e., approved quota in Career Waypoints (C-WAY)).
MAP advancement is not authorized for PACT Sailors with designation approval for A-School required ratings.
For more information on MAP visit https://www.mnp.navy.mil/group/advancement-and-promotion/a-enlisted-advancement-resources-and-links and select the *Websites* tab in the blue banner and then the 2019 MAP Season Two Info Sheet
Example forms and frequently asked questions can be downloaded via MyNavy Portal at https://www.mnp.navy.mil/group/advancement-and-promotion/a-enlisted-advancement-resources-and-links, then select the *Websites* tab in the blue banner. The list of points of contact for each BSO/echelon II command and list of parent and subordinate UICs can also be found on this website.
Point of contact is MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) at (833) 330-6622 or via email at askmncc@navy.mil.
Sailor 2025 is the Navy’s program to improve and modernize personnel management and training systems to more effectively recruit, develop, manage, reward, and retain the force of tomorrow. It is focused on empowering Sailors, updating policies, procedures, and operating systems, and providing the right training at the right time in the right way to ensure Sailors are ready for the Fleet.