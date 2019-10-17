Meet AD2 Gregory Freeman

Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 20 has a dynamic group of Sailors, government personnel and contractors working inside its hangars. This month the squadron would like to recognize Aviation Machinist Mate (AD) 2nd Class Gregory Freeman, a Sailor from the Aviation Program Team (APT).
As an AD2 attached to a fleet squadron, Freeman – who checked on board in July 2017 — inspects, adjusts, tests, repairs, and overhauls aircraft engines and propellers, depending on the squadron’s complement. VX-20 is a test and development squadron, so AD2’s day-to-day job is slightly different. His daily responsibilities consist of government oversight, ensuring contractors comply with their contract, statement of work, and other Navy guidelines.
Freeman is passionate and knows how important camaraderie and morale are to the squadron’s health and overall functionality. He contributes to the morale of the command in his own unique way. He organizes a VX-20 flag football team each season and helps with the many MWR events around the squadron. On a different note, he’s also stepping into a new and challenging volunteer role with his daughter’s cheerleading team.
“I am always willing to learn something new and help train others,” Freeman said.
Way to go AD2 Freeman! Thank you for all you do for your family, our squadron and for the United States Navy.