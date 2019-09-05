Personnel at NAS Patuxent River gathered at dawn Aug. 29 for the kickoff of Suicide Prevention Month with the Light of Day service at River’s Edge Catering and Conference Center. The event included personal stories and messages of hope and resilience from speakers such as Capt. Christopher Cox, NAS Patuxent River commanding officer; Lt. Clay Hamrick, NAS Patuxent River command chaplain; and Lapora Lindsey, Fleet and Family Support Ombudsman Coordinator.
The event also included information on mental health from Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River representative HM1(SW) Carl Poe, and tips on how to improve your day from CTIC Stephanie Dee and AWOC Steven Lee.
The service culminated with the Pax River FY19 CPO Selectees reading the poem “Why Not You.”