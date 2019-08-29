Laps for Life event for suicide awareness

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18
Track behind Fire Station
To increase awareness of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in September, the NAS Patuxent River Suicide Prevention Coordinator Team is sponsoring the 10th annual Laps for Life walk/run/team relay Sept. 18.
Formal teams may comprise two to 12 members who can either walk or run one to 12 laps around the track, representing the fact that every 12 minutes, we lose a life to suicide.
Before and during the event, participants and spectators can fill out cards in memory of loved ones who were suicide victims, and place them on the fence during the relay in their memory.
Military, civilians, contractors and their family members are highly encouraged to walk or run as many laps as they choose and do not have to be part of a team. This is a base-wide event and is open to the public, so registration is not required. Any questions regarding the event contact steve.lee@navy.mil
For more information or to get involved in suicide prevention, contact the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at AFSP.org.