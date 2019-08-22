In memorium

Naval District Washington Fire Department, NAS Patuxent River Battalion, regrets to announce the untimely passing, on Aug. 4, of our brother, Capt. Joseph Bean, who dedicated a life of service to NAS Patuxent River Fire Department, in addition to his volunteerism with Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad. Joe’s extensive impact on his family, friends, and community, ensures that he will be sorely missed.
NAS Pax River Battalion extends our condolences and vows our support to Joe’s family and friends during this difficult time.
Rest easy, Joe; we’ll take it from here.