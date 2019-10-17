Impact Aid survey forms vital to school funding

Parents of students in St. Mary’s or Calvert County Public Schools are being asked to complete the Federal Impact Aid survey form recently sent home with their children, and the results of the survey have a major impact on NAS Patuxent River’s local school districts.
The amount of financial aid provided to each district is based on the number of students whose parents/guardians work on federal property in Maryland, live on federal property in Maryland, and/or are active-duty military service members.
In order for school districts to be compensated for revenue lost due to the presence of federally owned – and therefore tax-exempt – property, or for districts that have experienced increased expenditures due to the enrollment of federally connected children, the U.S. Department of Education (USDE) requires the school system to survey each student to determine eligibility for such funds. Completion of the form assures the school districts received the proper amount of federal dollars, which go in to their general operating budget.
The information on the surveys must be based on the parents’ status as of Sept. 30, 2019. Remember, the USDE will not accept abbreviations or acronyms, so write out complete words, including worksite titles and addresses; and be sure to return completed forms to your child’s school by their requested deadline.
Should there be any questions regarding the Impact Aid or the forms, contact your child’s school, the school system’s Department of Student Services, or the Pax River School Liaison Officer at 301-995-4004.
Your participation will make a difference.