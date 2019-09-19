Fellow chiefs, family members, friends and coworkers watched as 19 new chief petty officers from across NAS Patuxent River were pinned in a ceremony in the atrium of Building 2272 Sept. 13.
After nearly two months of intensive training, study, drills and preparation, the Sailors donned anchors that represent more than a century of heritage and tradition.
“Over the past weeks, many Sailors have been challenged, and those challenges were hard, but nothing compares to what they will face in the years to come,” said Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, during a CPO Pinning Ceremony at the Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C. “And that’s okay, because challenge is good. Challenges strengthen us. As I reflect on the critical impact chiefs have had on my life and career, I am convinced of the importance of the Mess as an institution.”
Gilday went on to explain his use of the word “institution” does not mean something that has merely been around for a long time and has become stale or complacent, but indicates the exact opposite.
“The word ‘institution’ is the ‘action of establishing or founding,’” Gilday said. “Under this definition, the institution of the Chiefs Mess is not who you are, or the insignia you wear, or the fact that we’ve marked this occasion for many years – but what you do, the actions you take, day-in and day-out, large and small, that chiefs routinely undertake to enable our Sailors to perform at their very best.”
In a letter sent to all new chiefs, Gilday charged them – and those who already wear anchors – to rise to the standards of those who came before. He reminded them that their actions should leave the Navy in a better position tomorrow and noted that for this to happen, they have to be constantly involved in their Sailors’ lives, on and off duty.
“Chiefs, carrying forward the legacy of those who came before you will test you, and will draw on all the skills, knowledge and experiences that formed the basis for your selection,” Gilday noted during his speech. “We need your best efforts more than ever. I want every chief in the fleet, new and old, to remember that the Navy not only expects more of you, but demands it—now more than ever. To those of you donning your anchors today, congratulations. You are now the chief. Thank you for all that you do, and I’ll see you out in the fleet.”
Today, there are three chief petty officer ranks: chief, senior chief, and master chief. Chiefs are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills, and strong leadership ability. Most importantly, chiefs bridge the gap between officers and enlisted personnel, acting as supervisors as well as advocates for their Sailors.