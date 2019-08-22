Greetings from the NAS Patuxent River Command Master Chief

For the few weeks I have been on station, there has been a lot of activity, from changes of command to retirements of long-standing civilian and military PROs, to Pax River community events that keep us connected. I come from a forward-deployed afloat tour of duty at the front of the C6F mission, and now I get to champion the efforts that lead naval aviation RDT&E to the warfighter. Everyone in this diverse workforce makes this machine fly! My family and I are eager to contribute to your success.
There is still plenty of summer to enjoy and make memories, and it’s a great time to thank those around you. We recently gained a new Chaplain on the team who has the spiritual resources to meet your needs, either at the chapel or at the RELMIN office. The CREDO program, for example, provides “practical skills” for marriage, personal resiliency, family retreats, and workshops. Call 301-342-3811 or 202-404-8831 for details.
If you need ideas for your summer activities, do take advantage of the recreational services and places we have onboard. Be on the lookout for new fun facilities planned. The school year will start sooner than you think, so get the fun in.
With the weather warm, many pedestrians crisscross our streets throughout the day. Mind your speed and give them way. Be aware of morning and evening colors as the banner yet waves for all we do. September on base will get busier, including some special events such as the 9/11 remembrance, CPO pinning, Ombudsman appreciation, and Bells Across America. Also, many of the petty officers will be taking the semi-annual advancement exams the morning of the 5th, 12th and 19th of September. Have they done their PMK? Are they ready?
If you have questions or comments about services or facilities, ask us, because if you are going to make history building the future today, you shall do it at a place that is always ready. See you about the decks and have a PRO of a day!