Police officers and masters-at-arms from the NAS Patuxent River Security Department collected an estimated $3,000 worth of school supplies during their Stuff the Cruiser event Aug. 23 outside the Navy Exchange. In the photo on the left, Cpl. Emelie Thomas and her son join MA2 Aaron Handy and PFC Zachery Farrell in filling the trunk of an already-stuffed police cruiser outside the NEX. On the right, MA3 Emily Phillips, MA3 Austin Thill and Farrell deliver the donations, which will benefit St. Mary’s County Public School students as the new school year is about to begin.