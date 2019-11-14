Through Nov. 29
Drop-off at #401
Religious Program Center
Help someone stay warm this winter by donating your new or gently used coats, scarves, mittens and gloves. For more information, contact RP2 Mojica at joseph.mojica@navy.mil or 301-342-3811.
