INTRODUCTION
Our Navy is charged with maintaining maritime superiority. We execute this charge with our Navy team—our Sailors, civilians, and their loved ones. Navy families are an integral part of our Navy team and a vital contributor to mission success. The Navy Family Framework describes the role that families play in fulfilling our strategic objectives and the responsibilities that the Navy has to our families. It outlines our commitment to enhance mutual support between the Navy and our families. We recruit a Sailor, but we retain a family. Stronger families make a stronger fleet.
WHY NAVY FAMILY FRAMEWORK 2.0? WHAT HAS CHANGED?
Family Framework Version 1.0, released in November 2017, was the first-ever guiding document to align Navy efforts to assist Sailors and their families. The Framework was designed to evolve over time as we developed and implemented family support programs and policies.
In this new version, we continue to address the Navy’s commitment to our families while supporting their crucial role in our Sailors’ lives. The Framework builds upon existing DoD and Navy instructions, with reference to DoD Instruction 1342.22 “Military Family Readiness” and OPNAV Instruction 1754.8 “Command Family Readiness Program.”
The first reason for updating the Family Framework was to set new goals in light of the progress that we’ve made since Family Framework Version 1.0 was released. To improve communication and transparency with our families, we established “Live Well” resiliency webinars and local commands held more than 150 all-hands calls and 100 town halls. To ease the burden of a Permanent Change of Station (PCS) move, we created the mobile applications MyPCS and PiF (Pay it Forward) and implemented a program to reimburse spouses for licensure costs arising from relocating to another state. We also continue to update and refine the Spouse Education Continuum and other education resources available on military installations, within the local community, and online.
The favorable response to these initiatives encouraged us to release Family Framework Version 2.0 and move forward with the work yet to be done.
The second reason for updating the Framework is in recognition of the ever-increasing diversity of the Sailors and families serving our nation today. Navy families come in all shapes and sizes, and no two families are exactly alike. Every Navy family faces unique challenges; they have varying requirements and distinct needs.
What defines a Navy family is a tradition of dedication and devotion. Navy families are distinguished by personal and professional sacrifice, resourcefulness and resilience, creativity and commitment, heart and heroism. It is through these traits that individual families form the larger Navy family to which we all belong.
Finally, we are updating the Framework to reflect the vast amount of feedback we have received through many avenues—online forums, the Spouse Engagement Study, Spouse Experience Groups, and in-person focus groups. Based on these suggestions and recommendations from Navy families and Sailors, we’ve updated our goals to make sure we are addressing the issues that are the most important to our Navy team.
STRONGER FAMILIES MEAN A STRONGER FLEET
The Navy’s mission is to protect America from attack, promote American prosperity, and preserve America’s strategic influence. To prevail, we must achieve our objectives of the present while we “strengthen our Navy team for the future,” as stated within the Gold Line of Effort in A Design For Maintaining Maritime Superiority Version 2.0 (Design 2.0).
When we consider how to best strengthen our Navy, we aren’t just talking about building ships, we are talking about building Sailors. As described in the Navy Leader Development Framework Version 3.0, this involves strengthening their character, competence, and connections. Navy families play a pivotal role in each of these.
Our families are a pillar of our character—a constant reminder of who we are, what we believe in, and why we fight. Families are integral in the development of our Four Core Attributes: integrity, accountability, initiative, and toughness.
Families’ positive contributions and daily sacrifices allow Sailors to acquire the focus and expertise required for competence, mastery of the arduous tasks set before them. Family readiness affects Sailors’ job satisfaction, job performance, and retention.
Families provide connections. These connections foster new relationships with new individuals, new experiences, and new insights. They represent their Sailors in the Navy community and serve as a foundation to their sense of connectedness and belonging.
NAVY FAMILY COMMITMENTS
Foster a Command Where Sailors and Families Can Thrive
Sailors succeed when their families succeed. When we give Navy Sailors and family members the tools for success, we cultivate a culture of excellence. We need leaders committed to inspiring our Navy team and to building ready, resilient, integrated, and informed Navy families who support their Sailors and engage with their Navy community.
• In accordance with OPNAVINST 1740.3C, Commanding Officers will maintain an active Command Sponsor and Indoctrination Program. Further, commands should proactively reach out to incoming Sailors and their families during all phases of the transition to expedite adaptation into new working and living environments, minimize anxiety associated with a PCS move, and afford incoming Sailors and their families the greatest opportunity for a successful and productive tour of duty.
• Ombudsmen will have the requisite training and resources, and they will be empowered to communicate with families to best integrate them into the command.
• Commanding Officers will pursue opportunities to communicate policy matters impacting Sailors and their families. They will leverage new and existing avenues such as governance boards, town halls, and Family Readiness Coordinating Committee meetings so Navy families are armed with the most up-todate and relevant information. Commands should engage in routine and personal communication with families, especially during important touchpoints of Sailors’ personal lives and careers (PCS, birth of a child, promotion, deployment, separation, retirement, etc.).
Better Connect and Inform Our Navy Team
We are a global Navy. Our Navy team is stationed and operates all over the world, sometimes in remote places. Our shipmates thrive in dynamic work environments, unpredictable schedules, and unique living conditions. Sailors, civilians, and family members need timely and relevant information wherever they are.
• OPNAV N1 (supported by Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), Commander, Navy Personnel Command (NPC), and Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command (CNRF)) will continue strategic communications to support active and Reserve Sailors and families in achieving readiness, and will advance current online resources, including MyNavy Portal, MyNavy Career Center, and the MyNavy Family Application. They will also provide authoritative information on family policy and Fleet and Family Readiness programs and services such as Gold Star Families, Counseling, Advocacy and Prevention, Family Advocacy Program, Sexual Assault Prevention & Response, and the Navy Wounded Warrior Program.
Ensure Relevant and Responsive Family Quality of Life Programs
Navy quality of life programs are provided through a network of agencies, programs, services, and individuals working in collaboration to promote Navy personnel and family readiness. Expanding family support is included in Design 2.0’s Gold Line of Effort, and, as such, Sailors and families should be empowered to increase their use of support programs and resources. We must evaluate our family support programs to confirm that they meet the demands of Navy life, and, in particular, incorporate the specific needs of our U.S. and overseas communities, Reservists, and deployed Sailors.
• OPNAV N4 (supported by CNIC) will continue to look for opportunities to satisfy the increasing demand and accessibility shortfalls for childcare across the Navy. The Navy Child and Youth Program is actively exploring new and innovative ways to meet family childcare needs, to include partnering with the local community, expanding existing commercial programs, and streamlining the process for Child Development Homes.
• CNIC will promote spouse career development and advancement through the management of spouse training and education, and the facilitation of expanded employment and relocation networks. The Navy Spouse Licensure Reimbursement is one of the resources available during a PCS move. As a team, we will help spouses enhance skills and outlets for their own careers by continuously refining the education continuum, identifying best practices, and expanding Navy connections to facilitate spouse professional networking opportunities.
• OPNAV N1 (supported by Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), NPC, and CNIC) will continue to improve the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) through policy updates, training, and advocacy. The EFMP ensures families with special needs are assigned only to those geographic areas where the medical (physical, developmental, or mental health) or educational needs of their family members can be met. Additionally, Individual Service Plans coordinate non-medical care, which includes working with local schools, the EFM Respite Care Program for caregivers, and providing information and referrals to local community support resources.
WAY AHEAD
Navy leaders are accountable for the execution of their individual plans to implement this Family Framework. Commands must include Navy families in setting local goals and objectives as well as evaluating their progress.
This Framework underscores the essential contributions from our entire Navy team. With these, we will continue to have a dominant naval force that produces leaders and teams, armed with the best equipment, that learn and adapt faster than our rivals.
CONCLUSION
The Navy is committed to maintaining maritime superiority. For our Navy to reach its fullest potential, leaders must treat every member of the Navy team as an indispensable partner: each helps us fulfill our tactical and strategic goals. Through this Framework, the strength of our one Navy team will grow, as we invest in our families, who, in turn, will be better able to support our Navy and its mission. It is my honor to be a part of this effort focused on Navy families and their importance to our Navy team. I am privileged to be leading our team.