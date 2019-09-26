Children waitlisted at filled Pax River child care facilities

Although the Department of Defense recognizes the importance of providing military and DoD-affiliated families with access to quality, affordable child care programs, the demand for such services often exceeds supply, and the facilities at NAS Patuxent River are no exception.
“There are currently 564 children on the waitlist ranging in ages from 6 weeks to 12 years of age,” said Courtney Hillery, Installation Child and Youth Programs director at Pax River. “The DoD identifies child care as a critical element of military family readiness, but unfortunately there are not enough child care spaces enterprise-wide to enroll all eligible patrons.”
Hillery oversees the Child Development Center, Building #2813; the Child Care Center Building #2030; and the Rassieur Youth Center, Building #1597, in addition to the Child Development Homes Program, where approved, trained self-employed individuals operate a childcare business out of their home.
“Each facility has a capacity that is based on group sizes as well as fire capacity,” Hillery noted. “The CDC has 360 children enrolled in care, the [Child Care Center] has 80 children enrolled, and the youth center has 123 youth enrolled.”
Combined, the facilities serve children ages 6 weeks to 18 years, and if you are an active-duty service member, activated Reservist, DoD civilian, or DoD contractor, you may be eligible for childcare. Eligibility and priority depends on your status at the time you apply, with active-duty service members at the top of the list.
“The Navy Child and Youth Program Eligibility and Priority System Policy outlines the priorities for Navy CYP,” Hillery noted. “Spaces are offered to waitlist families based on priority levels as they become available. The waitlist also helps track the unmet need for child care at each installation.”
Any family wishing to access care must first submit a Request for Care via MilitaryChildCare.com, a secure DoD website that provides a single gateway for families to find comprehensive information on military-operated or military-approved child care programs worldwide.
“Families can create an account and maintain a household profile they can access any time from any location,” Hillery added. “When a slot opens up at a facility, families will receive a phone call from the program directly and an email from MilitaryChidCare.com.”
If a family is currently on the waiting list, Hillery suggests they might contact Child Care Aware, a referral service outside the DoD, at www.chidcareaware.org and use them as a resource to access affordable child care in their local area.
In his testimony to Congress Feb. 8, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith advocated for more resources for Navy families.
“As the Chief of Naval Operations says, ‘A stronger family equals a stronger fleet,’” Smith said, during a hearing on the Quality of Life in the Military. “One common thread I hear at every fleet visit among Sailors in all paygrades is accessibility to affordable and quality child care. A lot of people have tried to bin this and call it a women’s issue. It’s not. We have single fathers, single mothers and dual-working couples. I call this a family issue. Lack of available and affordable childcare is a national issue for our generation. For our Navy, it is a critical readiness issue.”