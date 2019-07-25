Champion of Small Business Technology Commercialization award winners

Please join us in congratulating NAVAIR’s 2019 winners of the SBTC Champion of Small Business Technology Commercialization Award: Bryan (BJ) Ramsay, Science & Technology lead, PMA-281, PEO U&W; Randel Langloss, SBIR/STTR Phase II team member; and David Gay, PMA-280/281 senior assistant program manager for Test & Evaluation (APMT&E).
The awards presentation took place June 11 at the annual Small Business Technology Council (SBTC) membership meeting in Washington, DC. Panels featuring speakers from Congressional staff, federal agencies, and other government representatives discussed issues and initiatives that are important to high-tech small business. Nine winners were selected from Army, Air Force and Navy, representing program managers, contracting officials, PEOs, and government officials for their work helping SBIR/STTR companies commercialize their technologies while meeting their agency’s needs.
According to Small Business Technology Council (SBTC), one of the biggest challenges facing SBIR/STTR companies is finding the funding necessary to commercialize their technologies. Although certain incentives and preferences required by law are provided by the agencies, those within the agencies may not know what is available or how to implement these funds. In 2015, the Small Business Technology Council decided to highlight and honor some of best Individuals in government nominated by companies they worked with. Nominees were evaluated by an independent panel who selected those individuals that have gone “above and beyond” to help a small business source and implement funds in order to bring their technology closer to the commercial arena.
Last year’s winner of the Oreta B. Stinson Small Business Advocate Award and one of the first 2015 winners of the SBTC Champion’s award, Bryan (BJ) Ramsey, has been an active supporter in research, development and transition of small business technologies within PMA-281 since 2011. His knowledge of funding resources originated with the Office of Naval Research (ONR) and Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV), providing him with access to information on numerous funding sources and an understanding where to find funding. Knowing that limited program dollars has driven the need for “higher risk, higher payoff, and funding sooner”, he has used his knowledge and experience to follow through providing PMA-281 with needed technology fast. Ramsay believes “the SBIR Program offers great opportunities to provide hands-on product management to assist companies to evolve and transition their technology.”
With over 40 years of service, both military and civilian, supporting various Department of Defense agencies, Randel Langloss has a passion for finding an answer to technological needs for the “big picture”. He is very familiar with transitioning difficult but worthwhile topics that offer potential game changers across the battlespace. He emphasizes that engineers, especially new engineers, should “work towards a vision” when taking on a new project. Although this is an individual award for his dedication and perseverance in providing support to small businesses, he believes it is always a NAVAIR SBIR/STTR team effort.
As test manager for PMA-281, David Gay’s interest has been in tools that can decrease the amount of time and/or increase the robustness of the testing for the PMA’s software. Having worked with small business for the last five years, he discovered that Innovative Defense Technologies (IDT) Automated Test and Retest Tool (ATRT) was an SBIR project that fit those goals. Gay believes the tool has “the ability to significantly impact programs that need to reduce test time of products that need to get to the fleet faster.” He went on to say, “As a small business IDT had no insight into the workings of NAVAIR and I felt that they needed a champion to ‘get the word out’ that the tool could provide significant benefits.” With his support and commitment to providing innovative technology to the warfighter, IDT’s technology is gaining greater exposure to the fleet as Gay plans to test and evaluate processes in other programs he oversees.
NAVAIR’s awardees have worked diligently to help transition small business technology to the warfighter utilizing their experience and knowledge of various funding sources. Thereby, accelerating the delivery of small business developed capabilities not only to the fleet, but also to other commercial ventures.
For more information on the Navy SBIR Program visit www.navysbir.com.