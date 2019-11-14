Business financial managers awarded for readiness, speed, teamwork

The Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) recognized 23 business financial managers (BFMs) Oct. 24 for delivering program and mission outcomes faster during the 9th Annual Awards for Excellence in Financial Management Service.
Teamwork, building trust and working well with others were recurring attributes among the nominees and winners recognized during the ceremony at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
“The criteria for this year’s awards was updated to reflect NAVAIR’s realignment to a mission-aligned organization (MAO),” said Todd Washington, director, Program and Business Analysis Department. “BFMs are working hand-in-hand and side-by-side with the customer—they are Robin to the program manager’s Batman. The nominees epitomize this attitude, and we wanted to recognize and reward it.”
Established in 2011, the award acknowledges those BFMs who focus on customer and program needs and the criteria now underscores the importance of MAO tenets—increase material readiness and deliver new capabilities with increased speed. The award also acknowledges individuals with effective teamwork and communication skills, financial expertise and innovative solutions.
“As financial experts, our BFMs continue to strive to provide more efficient, effective and integrated support. They continue to lead the way in innovative solutions and forward-thinking approaches,” said Greg Yellman, acting director, Command Operations. Yellman, a plank owner in the establishment of the Business Financial Management Community in 2000, presented the awards.
This year, customers and colleagues nominated 15 financial analysts in the BFM category and eight in the lead BFM category.
Amid cheers and applause, Washington introduced each nominee with a walk-up song as they accepted their nomination trophies from Yellman.
Tami Cobaugh received the lead BFM award for excelling in two very demanding program offices—the F/A-18E/F and E/A-18G Program Office and E-2/C-2 Airborne Command and Control Systems Program Office. Notably, she worked with the Navy Office of Budget (FMB) to completely restructure the F/18 program office’s complex $21 billion APN-5 modifications budget for Super Hornet and Growlers into four separate stand-alone budgets. It is now easier to defend the budget to Congress and track it.
She also ensured her team of BFMS had the tools and structure to succeed at their job. When she took over as the PMA-265 lead earlier in the year, Cobaugh implemented organizational changes that made the BFM team more effective, cohesive and skilled, which resulted in better program support, a more productive BFM workforce and higher morale.
“I do love to help grow new people into successful BFMs,” Cobaugh said. “I think it comes from my start here at NAVAIR. I am grateful for the folks that took a chance on me, teaching and guiding as I grew. If people are empowered to succeed, the overall morale is awesome.”
Cobaugh enjoys the people she works with and the camaraderie.
“While some days the work seems overwhelming, knowing the [BFM] community is filled with people ready to help each other is what makes this job easier,” Cobaugh said.
Her advice to others is to “build the circle of trust with other members of the program office and other departments. We are all here for the same reasons and we should all work together to get the job done,” she said.
This year’s winner in the BFM category is Tracy N. Vallandingham, senior BFM, Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) team. Vallandingham was nominated by his team lead and a junior colleague, both of whom were impressed with his teamwork skills, work ethic and ability to help the program office deliver capability to the fleet as quickly as possible.
For Vallandingham, the level of scrutiny and visibility that comes with an accelerated acquisition program motivates him to do a good job, he said.
His advice to other BFMs is to communicate and maintain customer focus in order to alleviate any business and financial risks before they adversely affect the organization. He has adopted the program office’s credo to do whatever it takes to communicate.
“Don’t be shy and don’t be afraid to pick up the phone and call someone,” he said. “Be that squeaky wheel. We’re all on the same team trying to get things done for the warfighter, so never just sit back and wait.”
During the ceremony, Julie Blankenbaker was recognized as the BFM of the Year and winner of the DOD Acquisition Excellent Award for Business and Financial Management.