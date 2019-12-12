“Helping the community one person at a time” is the motto of the The Mission, a local faith-based nonprofit 501c3 outreach founded by twin brothers Robert and Richard Myers, both contract specialists working with the NAVAIR Procurement Group, and their friend Mark Aldridge.
The Mission — located at 21015 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park — serves the working poor, those who hold jobs but don’t make enough money to afford housing; the situational homeless, where something unfortunate has caused a job loss; those with mental health issues who cannot work; and those with drug or alcohol addiction problems.
“People might not realize it, but there are a lot of homeless here,” said Robert, the spiritual facilitator, better known around The Mission as Pastor Rob. “You see them walking the streets and you can see the tents in the woods. We saw a need that wasn’t being met, or could be further helped, so we decided to do something about it.”
Multiple services for those most in need
This year alone, nearly 5,000 people passed through the doors of The Mission, now decorated for the holidays with a lit Christmas tree and wreaths.
“We want this to be a refuge where people can come and know they’re loved,” Robert said. “We don’t want it to feel like an institution; we want it to feel more like a home.”
“They can play pool and hang out during the day because they have nowhere else to go,” added Richard, the executive director, whose primary job is soliciting the support from the community that keeps the doors open. “We’re busier in winter because they’ll come out of the woods more so than in summer.”
Although not a soup kitchen, The Mission does occasionally serve food.
“Usually, on Tuesdays, we have people come in and bring sandwiches, and on Wednesdays, a couple comes in with a wonderful meal,” Robert said. “And we recently served more than 150 people for Thanksgiving dinner.”
Services on site include a food pantry, clothing outreach, and transportation. For those individuals who get jobs but don’t have a car, the brothers will provide them with a bike to get to work. If someone wants to work at McDonald’s, for example, they will buy them the clothing and shoes they need. They gave out 50 tents and sleeping bags this year, and have a small van to help transport people to jobs, medical appointments or group sessions. They even offer hot showers, the only facility in the area to do so.
“If they have a job but are homeless, they need a place to shower in the morning and get coffee,” Robert noted. “Anyone can come in and get a hot shower. We provide towels, toiletries, and even a new pair of socks.”
The Mission will also serve as an emergency shelter in times of extreme weather conditions that might endanger the lives of the homeless.
“When it’s very cold, we’ll stay open 72 straight hours so they can just stay here,” he added.
Humble beginnings
The brothers grew up in humble circumstances, said Robert, recalling their youth when black trash bags full of clothing or food would be delivered to their home by church groups and organizations.
“We understand what it’s like to have a car be repossessed or to have the electric go out,” he said. “We can totally relate to those in need because we were once there ourselves.”
The Myers, both Marine Corps veterans, opened The Mission in April 2013, leasing and rehabbing a storefront property that had once been a bar and turning it in to a welcoming day center.
“Whoever came in the door, whatever their need was, we tried to facilitate that,” Robert noted. “And that’s how we figured out what was needed, and what we could help with.”
The first three years were a struggle. The brothers asked for no money from anyone, paying for everything out of their own pockets.
“We believed if we weren’t willing to open our own wallets, then we weren’t really invested,” Robert said. “After three years, the work got larger and larger and we couldn’t do it on our own.”
In late 2016, with less than $300 in The Mission bank account, the brothers began to solicit donations, and by 2018, The Mission was entirely privately funded.
“We are 100% funded by personal donations and are committed to transparency; our books are open to anyone who wants to see where donated funds go,” said Richard. “We are staffed by volunteers and have only one paid employee.”
Working closely with Social Services
That paid employee is Jean Harmon, who has a degree in social work and about 25 years in the business, including experience running a teen shelter and a group home for runaway girls. She holds several certificates in the mental health field and, as the brothers will attest, knows all the resources available and the inner workings of the agencies they work with – about 20 of them.
Harmon is a member of the county’s Homeless Prevention Board and Interdisciplinary Team, partnering with the various agencies to get people the services they need, or get them into a group home or housing. To expedite assistance, some agencies even send representatives directly to The Mission.
“Right now, I have five different agencies who send workers here to do initial intakes, job coaching, and mental health services,” Harmon said. “Several people needed a doctor or needed to change insurances, and they were taken care of right here.”
A few years ago, St. Mary’s County Social Services reached out to The Mission to develop a budget class because a large number of people were coming to the county for emergency funding.
“The idea was to teach them how to handle what little money they have so there would be fewer instances where they’d need emergency funding,” Richard explained. “We developed the class and got it approved by the county who then took it to the state who made it mandatory. Now, in this county, anyone asking for emergency funding must first take our class before getting funding.”
There is also basic computer training available and assistance from tech-savvy volunteers who help people fill out online job applications or communicate with family via social media – often, the only method by which they’re able to stay in touch.
Relying on the kindness of others
Donations and contributions are a major component in the success of The Mission, which spent nearly $9,000 in 2019 on just paper products and coffee.
This year, the brothers’ coworkers at NAVAIR chose their facility to support.
“The Intern Council for the Procurement Group at NAVAIR selected a charity to support last year in Calvert county, and this year, the group supported The Mission in Saint Mary’s county,” said Carlee Gittings, one of the of lead event planners for the Intern Council. “Accepting donations in support of the less fortunate, the group contributed more than six boxes of food items, coats and blankets, to include a monetary contribution.”
“We’ve been fortunate to not have to buy food this year because people gave it to us,” Richard said. “We served about 800 families from our food pantry.”
The brothers are currently rehabbing three small buildings on Great Mills Road that were gifted to them, and they’re planning to use them to house 12 men and 12 women year round.
“It will not just be a homeless shelter,” Robert noted. “The people in it will be required to take job training because there has to be the goal of getting people off assistance, not just providing assistance lifelong.”
Open every day of the year
The Mission is open 365 days a year with regular winter hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 am. to 1 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. Each Sunday, breakfast is served, followed by a religious service.
The Mission strives to establish relationships, start conversations, and encourage people to take advantage of the services that can help them improve their own lives. The Myers’ say they know they are blessed to be working in good jobs and live by the saying, “When much is given, much is required.”
“It’s important for those of us who work [at NAS Patuxent River] to be out in the community doing our part,” said Robert, who will be retiring soon to work at The Mission fulltime. “As a minister, I always felt we should do something.”
For more information about The Mission, visit seekingshelter.com, or contact Richard Myers at richard@seekingshelter.com or 562-822-8752.