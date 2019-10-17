Boy scouts help with St. Nicholas landscape cleanup

A group of boy scouts from St. Mary’s County participated in a cleanup effort to beautify the outside area around NAS Patuxent River’s St. Nicholas Chapel Oct. 2.
Robert Mack, naval science instructor for Navy JROTC at Great Mills High School, is also the scoutmaster for Troop 413, made up of boys 12 through 17 years of age.
“I used to attend the chapel on base and my mother-in-law has been attending there since the early 80s,” Mack explained. “She knew I had a scout troop that does community service, so she told me what was needed.”
Eight young scouts along with some of their parents and other volunteers, including Pax River Chaplain Lt. Clay Hamrick and his family, began around 5:45 p.m. and finished by 8 p.m.
“We removed leaves and old debris, de-weeded the garden area in front of the chapel and also trimmed some trees,” said Mack, a retired Navy hospital corpsman. “I think it’s important for a scout, or any young child, to understand the importance of giving to the community. If they start early, it won’t take much for them to do it after they’re older. We believe in them giving back, showing respect to others, and meeting and interacting with adults in a positive manner.”
Hamrick expressed his appreciation for their efforts.
“The scouts did a tremendous job clearing out the beds in front the chapel and trimming the hedges,” he added. “It was a huge undertaking since it had been months since it was last done. Young and old jumped in to lend a hand.”
The scouts of Troop 413, who are each required to complete a project prior to becoming an Eagle Scout, are no strangers to community service.
“They’ve built bridges on a pond, put up Stations of the Cross, cleaned out a water run-off shed, picked up trash on the side of the road – lots of different things,” Mack noted. “Most of them involve the environment.”
Mack went on to explain the scouts create their own annual plan and have decided to add Pax River to their 2020 schedule.
“I’ve asked the chaplain if it’s okay if we put him on our schedule; we’d like to do something once a month or maybe once a quarter, where they go out and do something on the base. I know budgets are tight and anything we can do to help is wonderful. Since some [scouts] don’t have access and can’t see the base any other way, it’s nice for them too. I believe if we show our kids positive influences, and if they have a stake in their community, they’ll grow up to take care of it even more and the entire community will benefit.”
Chartered in 1970, Troop 413 of Lexington Park is the oldest boy scout troop in St. Mary’s County.