ASIST workshop teaches skills to help prevent a suicide

Between Jan. 1 and March 31, the military services reported 90 suicides in the Active Component, 10 in the Reserve, and 22 in the National Guard, according to statistics published in the Department of Defense Quarterly Suicide Report, 1st Quarter, calendar year 2019.
In keeping with the Navy’s ongoing efforts to address the suicide problem, the NAS Patuxent River Chaplain’s Office is inviting anyone interested in learning the skills to intervene and save a life from suicide to attend the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) workshop, Dec. 3-4, in Building 401.
Offered through CREDO — the Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation — ASIST is a two-day workshop that teaches participants to recognize when someone may be having suicidal thoughts and have the confidence to step up to support their immediate safety.
“The course is open to anyone who works on base, military or civilian,” said Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Mojica. “We have ombudsmen, corpsmen, airmen, and personnel from NAVAIR registered. As long as you’re on base, you can attend.”
With presentations and guidance by two LivingWorks trainers, the interactive workshop features audiovisual learning aids, group discussions, and simulations. ASIST will teach participants how to prevent suicide by recognizing signs, providing skilled intervention, and developing a safety plan to help keep someone alive.
“Information like this is important,” Mojica noted. “Have you ever been in a situation where you know something is off but you don’t know what to say or do? This workshop will give tools to people to help them identify problems, like something that might be happening with a friend or coworker, so they can assist them in getting the help they need. This type of training teaches people to spot red flags or little ‘tells’ they may notice here and there.”
Recently, the Chaplain’s Office also hosted two half-day safeTALK training sessions focusing on suicide alertness skills and four basic steps to creating a life-saving connection.
“I’ve attended both the safeTALK and ASIST classes [in the past],” Mojica added, “and next week, Chaplain Lt. Clay Hamrick and I are going to attend a two-day course to become safeTALK trainers. That way, we’ll be able to facilitate the courses ourselves here at Pax River.”
For more details on the workshop, visit www.livingworks.net and search ASIST under the “Our Trainings” tab.
Registration is underway for the ASIST workshop, but it is filling fast. To save your place, contact Mojica at 301-342-3822 or joseph.mojica@navy.mil.