Arts and Crafts festival features homemade, handmade items

The annual Arts and Crafts Festival is returning for its 42nd year. Hosted by NAS Patuxent River MWR/Customized Creations, the event will be held in the Drill Hall, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 7.
More than 120 different vendors, offering a variety of handmade or homemade items, give attendees the perfect opportunity to stock up on Christmas presents and stocking stuffers for all their friends and family.
Maintaining an event featuring completely handcrafted items is becoming more and more difficult as the trend for mass-produced products continues to increase. Many crafters were forced to reinvent their crafts over the years and continue to do so in order to keep up with current trends, while still producing handcrafted goods.
Items available will include, but are not limited to, door wreaths for the home and wonderful hand-painted one of a kind Christmas tree ornaments; beautiful handmade jewelry of all types; and unique hand-knitted and crocheted items. A local baker will offer favorite cakes, breads, pies and homemade jams and spreads. There will be a Dip Station set up with samples of homemade recipes, all available for purchase.
For dog lovers, Golden Retriever Rescue of Southern Maryland – a multi-year returning vendor – will offer bandanas and treats, with 100% of their proceeds benefitting rescue dogs.
There will also be a local face painter at the free Face Painting Station plus a craft table for children to decorate a free gingerbread cookie, color a Christmas scene, and write their wish list for Santa.
All with base access are invited to attend this free event with something for every member of the family.