Health Screenings, Flu Shots
8:20-10:40 a.m. Oct. 30
Building 1489, room 102
Fall health screening and flu shots available. To make an appointment, visit https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/dlkknvx/. Choose from a variety of screenings, and pay at the time of your appointment. Walk-ins are accepted for the flu shots and cost $35.
NLDP application seminars to be held Nov. 5
Civilian and military employees interested in applying to the NAVAIR Leadership Development Program can attend an application seminar Nov. 5 from noon to 3 p.m. at the River’s Edge Catering and Conference Center. The seminar includes briefs on how to write your application; a panel of program participants will also describe their experiences and answer questions. Register at https://navairu.navair.navy.mil/ and search for course number CISL-LDP-0120.
Open Season Health Benefits Fair
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13
Bldg. 1489 lobby
Human Capital Management/ EEO Department is sponsoring an Open Season Health Benefits Fair. Representatives from several benefits carriers will be available to answer your questions. The Health Benefits Open Season begins Nov. 11 and ends Dec. 9. For more information, contact Joneice Butler at 301-757-7813 or joneice.butler@navy.mil.
Long Range Transportation Survey
Your assistance in identifying transportation needs and priorities is essential. Please take the Calvert-St. Mary’s Long Range Transportation Plan survey at https://c-smmpoplan.metroquest.com/
Where’s Gnorman?
Somewhere in this issue we’ve hidden Gnorman the gnome. Anyone spotting him can email tester@dcmilitary.com with a brief description of his location. One name is drawn from the correct entries and wins a Center Stage Theater movie ticket. Last week, Sandra Baker found Gnorman on Page 7 in the Cybersecurity photo.
To report suspicious activity, contact your local law enforcement agency or call 1(800)225-5779 (800-CALL-SPY). Describe specifically what you observed, including: who or what you saw; when you saw it; where it occurred; and why it’s suspicious.
Reporting Damaged Items Around Base
When you see something around your facility or the base that is broken or in need of repair, say something. If it is an immediate problem (i.e. emergency) that risks health, safety or damage to government property, call the service desk (202-433-3951) to report it and notify the Base CDO. If it is less urgent and something that just needs fixing, contact your building’s Facility Coordinator (every building has one). If you’re driving around and find a fallen road sign, pothole or anything else that needs to be fixed, call or email it in to the service desk at 202-433-3951 or NAVFAC_Patuxent_River_Service_Desk@navy.mil.
Suicide Prevention Note
Noticed a friend posting thoughts about suicide on social media? Take the post seriously. Even if it seems like he or she may be joking or casually venting, remember that people may use humor to hide their pain. Reach out to your friend and ask if he or she is considering suicide. Share contact information for resources such as a chaplain, trusted leader, or Military Crisis Line (1-800-273-TALK, Option 1; text 838255 from a mobile device; or visit www.militarycrisisline.net.)
Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR)
If you are a victim or know of someone who may be suffering in silence, reach out to NAS Pax River SAPR VA Watch Bill for confidential assistance: 24/7#: 301- 481-1057. You may also contact the DoD Safe Helpline for assistance: www.safehelpline.org. Call: 877- 995-5247, Text: 5-5247 inside the U.S.; 202- 470-5546 outside the U.S.
Special events and awards photos on base
Ever wonder where to find the photos from awards ceremonies, reenlistments and special events captured by PAO? Not only are they published monthly in Tester, but you can find them and download them at www.facebook.com/NASPaxRiver. Questions? Call 301-757-3343.
