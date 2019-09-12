NHCPR Public Access Changes
Beginning Aug. 31, Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River is changing which entrances are open to the public for access. The following three doors will be open for patients to access during normal business hours: Dental; Military Medicine/Medical Homeport; and the Quarterdeck. All other doors will be for emergency exit or staff use only.
Bronson Road Open Bronson Road is now open to all traffic. A temporary gravel road from Bronson to the parking lot of Bldg 2805 will be available to drivers, who will no longer need to access Bronson road via a detour that cut through the Cedar Point Golf Course’s driving range.
County Residents Encouraged to Sign Up for CodeRED
St. Mary’s County residents are urged to sign up to receive email warnings, updates and special notices including road closures, severe weather updates, Recreation and Park notices and CodeRED weather warnings. This system makes calls to all or targeted areas of the County when important information needs to be immediately relayed to citizens. CodeRED delivers a recorded message describing the situation in the affected area, which may include instructions requiring action on the part of the recipient. Sign up online at https://www.stmarysmd.com/emergencycodered.asp
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day
8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Sept. 21
St. Andrew’s Landfill
This program allows residents to clean out and properly discard of potentially toxic/dangerous materials. Items accepted include: acids, ammonia, bleach, cleaners, fuels, gas/oil mixtures, gasoline, household and lawn pesticides, mercury thermometers, photography chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, wood preservatives, paint thinners and alkyd (oil-based) paint. Latex paint is accepted if hardened by adding absorbents. For more information please contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, extension 73517. You can also log on to our website at www.co.saint-marys.md.us/dpw/recycling-solid-waste/
NFAAS updates due Sept. 30
By Sept. 30, active and reserve military, civilians and contractors outside the continental U.S. must log in to the Navy Family Accountability & Assessment System at https://nfda.navyfamily.navy.mil to update/verify their contact information and any family members listed. The Navy uses NFAAS to account for personnel and their families during widespread disasters.
Navy Birthday Ball Tickets Through Oct. 4
Tickets for the 244th Navy Ball are being sold weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Oct. 4; accepting cash or check. Buy from YN3 Dameskarl Espinosa at 301-342-8966 or Lori Wyatt at 301-342-1050 in Building 409; CS1 Brandon Honeyman at 301-995-2754 in Building 1455; or AC1 Jones at 301-342-7893 in Building 103. The Navy Birthday Ball will be Oct. 10 at River’s Edge.
Reporting Damaged Items Around Base
When you see something around your facility or the base that is broken or in need of repair, say something. If it is an immediate problem (i.e. emergency) that risks health, safety or damage to government property, call the service desk (202-433-3951) to report it and notify the Base CDO. If it is less urgent, contact your building’s Facility Coordinator (every building has one). If you’re driving around and find a fallen road sign, pothole or anything else that needs to be fixed, call or email it in to the service desk at 202-433-3951 or NAVFAC_Patuxent_River_Service_Desk@navy.mil.
Suicide Prevention Note
Noticed a friend posting thoughts about suicide on social media? Take the post seriously. Even if it seems like he or she may be joking or casually venting, remember that people may use humor to hide their pain. Reach out to your friend and ask if he or she is considering suicide. Share contact information for resources such as a chaplain, trusted leader, or Military Crisis Line (1-800-273-TALK, Option 1; text 838255 from a mobile device; or visit www.militarycrisisline.net.)
Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR)
If you are a victim or know of someone who may be suffering in silence, reach out to NAS Pax River SAPR VA Watch Bill for confidential assistance: 24/7#: 301- 481-1057. You may also contact the DoD Safe Helpline for assistance: www.safehelpline.org. Call: 877- 995-5247, Text: 5-5247 inside the U.S.; 202- 470-5546 outside the U.S.
Special events and awards photos on base
Ever wonder where to find the photos from awards ceremonies, reenlistments and special events captured by PAO? Not only are they published monthly in Tester, but you can find them and download them at www.facebook.com/NASPaxRiver. Questions? Call 301-757-3343.
Where’s Gnorman?
Somewhere in this issue we’ve hidden Gnorman the gnome. Anyone spotting him can email tester@dcmilitary.com or phone 342-4163 now through 5 p.m. Tuesday with a brief description of his location. One name is drawn from the correct entries and wins a Center Stage Theater movie ticket. Last week, Karl Geist found Gnorman on Page 2 in the Light of Day photo.