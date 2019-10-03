Yom Kippur Services
Beth Israel Synagogue in Lexington Park is hosting services for Yom Kippur 6:45 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9:30 a.m. 0ct. 9. For more information, please contact bethisraelmd@gmail.com.
Marine Corps Ball Tickets
On sale through Oct. 11
Tickets for the 244th Marine Corps Ball are being sold weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Oct. 11; accepting cash, check, or credit card. Tickets may be purchased from SSgt Shamel Hamilton at 301-342-1427 or Sgt Darius M. Phillips at 301-342-1101; both are located aboard NAS Patuxent River at the Marine Aviation Detachment Headquarters Building, 22401 Cedar Point Rd., Bldg. 102. The Marine Corps Birthday Ball will be held at the MGM National Harbor in the Grand Ballroom at 6 p.m. Nov. 2. For any questions, contact CWO2 Patrick E. York at 301-342-7776.
Volunteers for Boards, Commissions and Committees
Applications due by Nov. 19
The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are calling citizens interested in volunteering their time to the community by serving on various Boards, Committees and Commissions. Detailed descriptions of the various boards and membership application are available on the County’s website at https://www.stmarysmd.com/boards/. All applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than Nov. 19.
Leadership, Career Development Event
Oct. 15-26
Fort Meyer, Va.
The next Department of the Navy leadership and career development event, “Leadership Skills: Moving at the Speed of Relevance,” will be held in Fort Myer, Virginia, Oct. 15-16. This event is open to GS13s, 14s and GS15s and equivalents who live and work in the Washington, D.C., commuting area. To register, visit https://portal.secnav.navy.mil/orgs/MRA/DONHR/DONTrainingEvents/Leadership-and-Career-Development-Training-Patton/Pages/default.aspx.
Health Screenings, Flu Shots
8:20-10:40 a.m. Oct. 30
Building 1489, room 102
Fall health screening and flu shots available. To make an appointment, visit https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/dlkknvx/. Choose from a variety of screenings, and pay at the time of your appointment. Walk-ins are accepted for the flu shots and cost $35.
“If You See Something, Say Something”
To report suspicious activity, contact your local law enforcement agency or call 1(800)225-5779 (800-CALL-SPY). Describe specifically what you observed, including: who or what you saw; when you saw it; where it occurred; and why it’s suspicious.
Reporting Damaged Items Around Base
When you see something around your facility or the base that is broken or in need of repair, say something. If it is an immediate problem (i.e. emergency) that risks health, safety or damage to government property, call the service desk (202-433-3951) to report it and notify the Base CDO. If it is less urgent and something that just needs fixing, contact your building’s Facility Coordinator (every building has one). If you’re driving around and find a fallen road sign, pothole or anything else that needs to be fixed, call or email it in to the service desk at 202-433-3951 or NAVFAC_Patuxent_River_Service_Desk@navy.mil.
Suicide Prevention Note
Noticed a friend posting thoughts about suicide on social media? Take the post seriously. Even if it seems like he or she may be joking or casually venting, remember that people may use humor to hide their pain. Reach out to your friend and ask if he or she is considering suicide. Share contact information for resources such as a chaplain, trusted leader, or Military Crisis Line (1-800-273-TALK, Option 1; text 838255 from a mobile device; or visit www.militarycrisisline.net.)
Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR)
If you are a victim or know of someone who may be suffering in silence, reach out to NAS Pax River SAPR VA Watch Bill for confidential assistance: 24/7#: 301- 481-1057. You may also contact the DoD Safe Helpline for assistance: www.safehelpline.org. Call: 877- 995-5247, Text: 5-5247 inside the U.S.; 202- 470-5546 outside the U.S.
Special events and awards photos on base
Ever wonder where to find the photos from awards ceremonies, reenlistments and special events captured by PAO? Not only are they published monthly in Tester, but you can find them and download them at www.facebook.com/NASPaxRiver. Questions? Call 301-757-3343.
