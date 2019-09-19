Navy Birthday Ball Tickets on Sale
Throught Oct. 4
Tickets to the 244th Navy Birthday Ball are being sold weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Oct. 4; accepting cash or check. Buy from YN3 Dameskarl Espinosa at 301-342-8966 or Lori Wyatt at 301-342-1050 in building 409; CS1 Brandon Honeyman at 301-995-2754 in building 1455; or AC1 Jones at 301-342-7893 in building 103. The Navy Ball is Oct. 10 at River’s Edge.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day
8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Sept. 21
St. Andrew’s Landfill
This program allows residents to clean out and properly discard of potentially toxic/dangerous materials. Items accepted include: acids, ammonia, bleach, cleaners, fuels, gas/oil mixtures, gasoline, household and lawn pesticides, mercury thermometers, photography chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, wood preservatives, paint thinners and alkyd (oil-based) paint. Latex paint is accepted if hardened by adding absorbents. Items not accepted include ammunition, asbestos, explosive materials, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials and picric acid. For more information please contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, extension 73517. You can also log on to our website at www.co.saint-marys.md.us/dpw/recycling-solid-waste/
Professional Reading Council Book Discussion
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 24
At the iHub
NAVAIR’s Professional Reading Council will host a discussion of the book “Atomic Habits” by James Clear at the iHub. You do not need to have read the book to participate. For more information, call Heather Tippett at 301-995-7917.
National Disability Employment Awareness Month Event
1 p.m. Sept. 30
Wounded warrior Rear Adm. Kyle Cozad will speak on the theme of “Breaking Barriers by Overcoming Unexpected Obstacles” at the National Disability Employment Awareness Month event via video teleconference at the base theater. Register via NAVAIR University at https://navairu.navair.navy.mil and search for course number CISL-EVT-FY19240.
NFAAS updates due Sept. 30
By Sept. 30, active and reserve military, civilians and contractors outside the continental U.S. must log in to the Navy Family Accountability & Assessment System at https://nfda.navyfamily.navy.mil to update/verify their contact information and any family members listed. The Navy uses NFAAS to account for personnel and their families during widespread disasters.
Reporting Damaged Items Around Base
When you see something around your facility or the base that is broken or in need of repair, say something. If it is an immediate problem (i.e. emergency) that risks health, safety or damage to government property, call the service desk (202-433-3951) to report it and notify the Base CDO. If it is less urgent and something that just needs fixing, contact your building’s Facility Coordinator (every building has one). If you’re driving around and find a fallen road sign, pothole or anything else that needs to be fixed, call or email it in to the service desk at 202-433-3951 or NAVFAC_Patuxent_River_Service_Desk@navy.mil.
Suicide Prevention Note
Noticed a friend posting thoughts about suicide on social media? Take the post seriously. Even if it seems like he or she may be joking or casually venting, remember that people may use humor to hide their pain. Reach out to your friend and ask if he or she is considering suicide. Share contact information for resources such as a chaplain, trusted leader, or Military Crisis Line (1-800-273-TALK, Option 1; text 838255 from a mobile device; or visit www.militarycrisisline.net.)
Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR)
If you are a victim or know of someone who may be suffering in silence, reach out to NAS Pax River SAPR VA Watch Bill for confidential assistance: 24/7#: 301- 481-1057. You may also contact the DoD Safe Helpline for assistance: www.safehelpline.org. Call: 877- 995-5247, Text: 5-5247 inside the U.S.; 202- 470-5546 outside the U.S.
Special events and awards photos on base
Ever wonder where to find the photos from awards ceremonies, reenlistments and special events captured by PAO? Not only are they published monthly in Tester, but you can find them and download them at www.facebook.com/NASPaxRiver. Questions? Call 301-757-3343.
Where’s Gnorman?
