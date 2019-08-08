Medical Home Port and Military Medicine Undergoing Painting
Medical Home Port and Military Medicine will be undergoing painting Aug.5 through September. From Monday, Aug. 5 through Friday Aug. 16, all Active Duty care will be relocated to Medical Home Port. After this timeframe patients can check into their respective departments as usual. We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this time.
Household Goods Office Closed Aug. 15
HHG-Pax River will be closed Aug. 15 for a mandatory Town Hall Meeting. Please visit www.move.mil for your moving needs or call 855-444-6683.
Delete FaceApp from NMCI Apple Mobile Endpoints
FaceApp has an associated cyber security risk and therefore was added to the NMCI Application Blacklist. Users shall not install the application on any NMCI mobile endpoint. Existing installation of the application must be immediately removed by the user. Any endpoint with FaceApp installed will be denied access to NMCI resources until removed. For assistance, contact the NMCI Service Desk at 1-866-THE-NMCI (1-866-843-6624) or by e-mail at ServiceDesk_Navy@nmci-isf.com.
MyNavy HR – Serving Sailors 24/7
Whether you’re looking for your next billet, upcoming exam requirements or you’re curious if you can apply pay grades or just wondering about policy concerning family needs, this blog is for you. We’re compiling personnel and policy announcements made during 2019 to help Sailors and their families find important career information. Go to All Hands Magazine online for information on the Navy’s culture and heritage, and feature information for Sailors. For your mobile phone and tablet, check out the latest editions of the Navy App Locker where you can find information on uniform regulations, education, fitness and more.
The Citizens Academy
6-9 p.m. Seven Tuesdays
Deadline to apply Aug. 23
If you’ve ever wondered how or why a county department does what it does, you can gain knowledge of the inner workings of local government at the 2019 St. Mary’s County Government Citizens Academy.
The academy, which will meet on seven Tuesday evenings, between Sept. 10 and Oct. 29 at various county owned locations. It is open to St. Mary’s County residents, 18 years and older and limited to 25 applicants. Citizens interested in learning more or taking part can go to www.stmarysmd.com/pio/citizensacademy to download a brochure and application.
Light of Day
7 a.m. Aug. 29
River’s Edge Terrace
Come join us for an early morning inspirational kick-off event for Suicide Prevention Month. Join us for personal stories of survival as proof that life is worth living. Contact CTIC Stephanie Dee at stephanie.dee@navy.mil or AWOC Steven lee at steven.w.lee@navy.mil for more information.
NFAAS updates due Sept. 30
By Sept. 30, 2019, active and reserve military, civilians and contractors outside the continental U.S. must log in to the Navy Family Accountability & Assessment System at https://nfda.navyfamily.navy.mil to update/verify their contact information and any family members listed. The Navy uses NFAAS to account for personnel and their families during widespread disasters.
Suicide Prevention Note
Noticed a friend posting thoughts about suicide on social media? Take the post seriously. Even if it seems like he or she may be joking or casually venting, remember that people may use humor to hide their pain. Reach out to your friend and ask if he or she is considering suicide. Share contact information for resources such as a chaplain, trusted leader, or Military Crisis Line (1-800-273-TALK, Option 1; text 838255 from a mobile device; or visit www.militarycrisisline.net.)
Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR)
If you are a victim or know of someone who may be suffering in silence, reach out to NAS Pax River SAPR VA Watch Bill for confidential assistance: 24/7#: 301- 481-1057. You may also contact the DoD Safe Helpline for assistance: www.safehelpline.org. Call: 877- 995-5247, Text: 5-5247 inside the U.S.; 202- 470-5546 outside the U.S.
Special events and awards photos on base
Ever wonder where to find the photos from awards ceremonies, reenlistments and special events captured by PAO? Not only are they published monthly in Tester, but you can find them and download them at www.facebook.com/NASPaxRiver. Questions? Call 301-757-3343.
Where’s Gnorman?
