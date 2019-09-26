Marine Corps Ball Tickets
On sale through Oct. 11
Tickets for the 244th Marine Corps Ball are being sold weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Oct. 11; accepting cash, check, or credit card. Tickets may be purchased from SSgt. Shamel Hamilton at 301-342-1427 or Sgt. Darius M. Phillips at 301-342-1101; both are located aboard NAS Patuxent River at Bldg. 102. The Ball will be at the MGM National Harbor in the Grand Ballroom at 6 p.m. Nov. 2. Questions? Contact CWO2 Patrick E. York at 301-342-7776.
National Disability Employment Awareness Month Event
1 p.m. Sept. 30
Wounded warrior Rear Adm. Kyle Cozad will speak on the theme of “Breaking Barriers by Overcoming Unexpected Obstacles” at the National Disability Employment Awareness Month event via video teleconference at the base theater. Register via NAVAIR University at https://navairu.navair.navy.mil and search for course number CISL-EVT-FY19240.
Where’s Gnorman?
Somewhere in this issue we’ve hidden Gnorman the gnome. Anyone spotting him can email tester@dcmilitary.com or phone 342-4163 now through 5 p.m. Tuesday with a brief description of his location. One name is drawn from the correct entries and wins a Center Stage Theater movie ticket. Last week, Don Small found Gnorman on Page 14 in the Center Stage Theater column.