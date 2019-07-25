Change to Eligibility Documents for Job Applicants
As of July 1, all job applicants applying to internal or external Department of the Navy job opportunity announcements, including current employees, are required to submit both eligibility and qualification supporting documents at the time of application. Prepare now by uploading current documents that support your eligibility and qualification claims into your USAJOBS account at https://www.usajobs.gov.
Household Goods Office Closed
HHG-Pax River will be closed Aug. 15 for a mandatory Town Hall Meeting. Please visit www.move.mil for your moving needs or call 855-444-6683.
Delete FaceApp from NMCI Apple Mobile Endpoints
FaceApp has an associated cyber security risk and therefore was added to the NMCI Application Blacklist. Users shall not install the application on any NMCI mobile endpoint. Existing installation of the application must be immediately removed by the user. Any endpoint with FaceApp installed will be denied access to NMCI resources until removed. For assistance, contact the NMCI Service Desk at 1-866-THE-NMCI (1-866-843-6624) or by e-mail at ServiceDesk_Navy@nmci-isf.com.
Light of Day
7 a.m. Aug. 29
River’s Edge Terrace
Come join us for an early morning inspirational kick-off event for Suicide Prevention Month. Join us for personal stories of survival as proof that life is worth living. Contact CTIC Stephanie Dee at stephanie.dee@navy.mil or AWOC Steven lee at steven.w.lee@navy.mil for more information.
The Citizens Academy
6-9 p.m. Seven Tuesdays
Deadline to apply Aug. 23
If you’ve ever wondered how or why a county department does what it does, you can gain knowledge of the inner workings of local government at the 2019 St. Mary’s County Government Citizens Academy. The academy, which will meet on seven Tuesday evenings, between Sept. 10 and Oct. 29 at various county owned locations. It is open to St. Mary’s County residents, 18 years and older and limited to 25 applicants. Citizens interested in learning more or taking part can go to www.stmarysmd.com/pio/citizensacademy to download a brochure and application.
Suicide Prevention Note
Noticed a friend posting thoughts about suicide on social media? Take the post seriously. Even if it seems like he or she may be joking or casually venting, remember that people may use humor to hide their pain. Reach out to your friend and ask if he or she is considering suicide. Share contact information for resources such as a chaplain, trusted leader, or Military Crisis Line (1-800-273-TALK, Option 1; text 838255 from a mobile device; or visit www.militarycrisisline.net.)
Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR)
If you are a victim or know of someone who may be suffering in silence, reach out to NAS Pax River SAPR VA Watch Bill for confidential assistance: 24/7#: 301- 481-1057. You may also contact the DoD Safe Helpline for assistance: www.safehelpline.org. Call: 877- 995-5247, Text: 5-5247 inside the U.S.; 202- 470-5546 outside the U.S.
Special events and awards photos on base
Ever wonder where to find the photos from awards ceremonies, reenlistments and special events captured by PAO? Not only are they published monthly in Tester, but you can find them and download them at www.facebook.com/NASPaxRiver. Questions? Call 301-757-3343.
