Online Virtual Benefits Fair
Open Season Nov. 11-Dec 9
The Virtual Benefits Fair provides an opportunity for you to find information you need regarding BENEFEDS, FEDVIP, the FEHB Program, the FLTCIP, and FSAFEDS. This Virtual Benefits Fair provides access to plan information, and helpful coverage links. 2. For live answers to your questions, visit the Virtual Benefits Fair during their live carrier chats from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST on Nov. 14, Nov. 22 and Dec. 4. Registration information is available at https://vshow.on24.com/vshow/FVBF19/registration/15564, and you can also view previous webinars on this site. Questions about your benefits or accessing the GRB Platform? Call the Benefits Line at 888-320-2917 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., EST, Monday — Friday, except on federal holidays. Extended hours will be available during open season until 9:30 p.m. The TTY number is 866-359-5277. You may also email questions to navybenefits@navy.mil.
Open Season Benefits Information
The federal benefits open season runs Nov. 11 through Dec. 9. During open season, federal employees can enroll, change plans or plan options, change enrollment type, or cancel enrollment for the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program and the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program for 2020. They can also reenroll or newly enroll in the Federal Flexible Spending Account Program for 2020. For more information, visit https://www.opm.gov/healthcare-insurance/open-season
Commissary Thanksgiving Hours
The Pax River Commissary will be closed Nov. 28 Thanksgiving Day; and Friday, Nov. 29. The store will be open Saturday, Nov. 30.
Long Range Transportation Survey
Your assistance in identifying transportation needs and priorities is essential. Please take the Calvert-St. Mary’s Long Range Transportation Plan survey at https://c-smmpoplan.metroquest.com/
NEX Holiday Return Policy
Navy Exchange customers can make post-holiday returns at any location worldwide through Jan. 25, 2020. This extended holiday return policy applies to original purchases made between Oct. 24-Dec. 12, 2019, at any NEX or through myNavyExchange.com.
Align Annual PHA with Birth Month
Naval Health Clinic Patuxent river is encouraging service members to align their required annual periodic health assessment with their birth month for FY2020. The goal is to make it easier for individuals to remember to complete their annual exams (PHA and dental) by associating it with their birthday, thereby increasing base wide readiness. Additionally, active-duty personnel will now be referred to the Network for optometry appointments, and will require a referral from the patient’s primary care provider prior to attending the appointment. These referrals can be discussed at the service member’s annual exam or by calling Military Medicine at 301-342-2029 for more information.
NHCPR Patient & Family
Advisory Council
The Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River (NHCPR) Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC) is currently seeking new members. The purpose of PFAC is to discuss patient views and expectations among council members and NHCPR staff members.
Our mission is to discover and deliver the needs of our patients in order to enhance service excellence through teamwork and collaboration. You are welcome to join us at our next quarterly PFAC meeting on Jan. 7, 2020, at 10 a.m., NHCPR Command conference room 268. If you are interested in being on NHCPR’s PFAC, contact our Customer Relations Officer Bobbi Gunn, at 301-995-4980 or bobbi.j.gunn.civ@mail.mil. Otherwise, please feel free to attend the meeting.
CodeRED for County Residents
In advance of inclement weather, the Department of Emergency Services wants St. Mary’s County residents to be prepared and informed by signing up to receive email warnings, updates and special notices including road closures, severe weather updates, Recreation and Park Notices, and CodeRED Weather Warnings. Sign up online at https://www.stmarysmd.com/emergencycodered.asp
If You See Something, Say Something
To report suspicious activity, contact your local law enforcement agency or call 1(800)225-5779 (800-CALL-SPY). Describe specifically what you observed, including: who or what you saw; when you saw it; where it occurred; and why it’s suspicious.
Reporting Damaged Items Around Base
When you see something around your facility or the base that is broken or in need of repair, say something. If it is an immediate problem (i.e. emergency) that risks health, safety or damage to government property, call the service desk (202-433-3951) to report it and notify the Base CDO. If it is less urgent and something that just needs fixing, contact your building’s Facility Coordinator (every building has one). If you’re driving around and find a fallen road sign, pothole or anything else that needs to be fixed, call or email it in to the service desk at 202-433-3951 or NAVFAC_Patuxent_River_Service_Desk@navy.mil.
Suicide Prevention Note
Noticed a friend posting thoughts about suicide on social media? Take the post seriously. Even if it seems like he or she may be joking or casually venting, remember that people may use humor to hide their pain. Reach out to your friend and ask if he or she is considering suicide. Share contact information for resources such as a chaplain, trusted leader, or Military Crisis Line (1-800-273-TALK, Option 1; text 838255 from a mobile device; or visit www.militarycrisisline.net.)
Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR)
If you are a victim or know of someone who may be suffering in silence, reach out to NAS Pax River SAPR VA Watch Bill for confidential assistance: 24/7#: 301- 481-1057. You may also contact the DoD Safe Helpline for assistance: www.safehelpline.org. Call: 877- 995-5247, Text: 5-5247 inside the U.S.; 202- 470-5546 outside the U.S.
Special events and awards photos on base
Ever wonder where to find the photos from awards ceremonies, reenlistments and special events captured by PAO? Not only are they published monthly in Tester, but you can find them and download them at www.facebook.com/NASPaxRiver. Questions? Call 301-757-3343.
Where’s Gnorman?
Somewhere in this issue we’ve hidden Gnorman the gnome. Anyone spotting him can email tester@dcmilitary.com or phone 342-4163 now through 5 p.m. Tuesday with a brief description of his location. One name is drawn from the correct entries and wins a Center Stage Theater movie ticket. Last week, Chris Woehrer found Gnorman on Page 2, in the food drive photo.