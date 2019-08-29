Bronson Road Open to Vehicle Traffic
Bronson Road is now open to all traffic. A temporary gravel road from Bronson to the parking lot of Bldg 2805 will be available to drivers, who will no longer need to access Bronson road via a detour that cut through the Cedar Point Golf Course’s driving range.
NHCPR Changes Public Access Entrances
Beginning Aug. 31, Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River is changing which entrances are open to the public for access. The following three doors will be open for patients to access during normal business hours: Dental; Military Medicine/Medical Homeport; and the Quarterdeck. All other doors will be for emergency exit or staff use only.
LGBTQ+ climate survey closes Sept. 5
NAVAIR’s first LGBTQ+ climate survey closes Sept. 5. The survey is open to all Patuxent River and St. Inigoes civilian employees and can be taken via:https://myteam.navair.navy.mil/corpapps/surveytool/Lists/LGBTQ%20Barrier%20Analysis%20Survey/NewForm.aspx. This survey will take approximately 15 minutes to complete and is voluntary and confidential. If you have difficulties accessing SharePoint, call 301-342-3104.
New Mobile Onboarding App
Download the new NAVAIR mobile onboarding app to any Apple or Android device. You can download the app via the Apple app store or Google Play. The app gives new employees access to information on NAVAIR’s mission and culture and offers processes and timelines, orientation information such as the New Employee Handbook, and onboarding checklists.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day
8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Sept. 21
St. Andrew’s Landfill
This program allows residents to clean out and properly discard of potentially toxic/dangerous materials. Items accepted include: acids, ammonia, bleach, cleaners, fuels, gas/oil mixtures, gasoline, household and lawn pesticides, mercury thermometers, photography chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, wood preservatives, paint thinners and alkyd (oil-based) paint. Latex paint is accepted if hardened by adding absorbents. Items not accepted include ammunition, asbestos, explosive materials, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials and picric acid. For more information please contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, extension 73517. You can also log on to our website at www.co.saint-marys.md.us/dpw/recycling-solid-waste/
Identity Protection Day
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28
Garvey Senior Center, Leondardtown
Attend informational workshops and learn about scams, frauds, and how to protect yourself against them. Two shred trucks will be available to safely dispose of confidential documents. Also,the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Mary’s County Health Department will be on-site to collect unwanted and outdated medications, as well as sharps, such as diabetic needle supplies and lancets. This event is free and open to the community.
NFAAS updates due Sept. 30
By Sept. 30, active and reserve military, civilians and contractors outside the continental U.S. must log in to the Navy Family Accountability & Assessment System at https://nfda.navyfamily.navy.mil to update/verify their contact information and any family members listed. The Navy uses NFAAS to account for personnel and their families during widespread disasters.
Reporting Damaged Items Around Base
When you see something around your facility or the base that is broken or in need of repair, say something. If it is an immediate problem (i.e. emergency) that risks health, safety or damage to government property, call the service desk (202-433-3951) to report it and notify the Base CDO. If it is less urgent and something that just needs fixing, contact your building’s Facility Coordinator (every building has one). If you’re driving around and find a fallen road sign, pothole or anything else that needs to be fixed, call or email it in to the service desk at 202-433-3951 or NAVFAC_Patuxent_River_Service_Desk@navy.mil.
3D Printer and Virtual Reality at County Library
The St. Mary’s County Library in Leonardtown now has two 3D printers, 3D pens, three Cricut Makers, and two Oculus Rift S. 3D printing is provided free of charge, though the Library asks for a donation to purchase filament and keep the service going. In addition, the library purchased ten 3D pens that extrude heated plastic from the pen’s nozzle and three Cricut Maker machines, which cut hundreds of materials quickly and accurately, from the most delicate fabric and paper to mat board and leather. The Oculus Rift S is Oculus VR’s most advanced PC-powered virtual reality headset. The Library has purchased 2 Oculus Rift S; watch for opportunities to try the Oculus Rift S at various events at the Library locations throughout the year.
Suicide Prevention Note
Noticed a friend posting thoughts about suicide on social media? Take the post seriously. Even if it seems like he or she may be joking or casually venting, remember that people may use humor to hide their pain. Reach out to your friend and ask if he or she is considering suicide. Share contact information for resources such as a chaplain, trusted leader, or Military Crisis Line (1-800-273-TALK, Option 1; text 838255 from a mobile device; or visit www.militarycrisisline.net.)
Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR)
If you are a victim or know of someone who may be suffering in silence, reach out to NAS Pax River SAPR VA Watch Bill for confidential assistance: 24/7#: 301- 481-1057. You may also contact the DoD Safe Helpline for assistance: www.safehelpline.org. Call: 877- 995-5247, Text: 5-5247 inside the U.S.; 202- 470-5546 outside the U.S.
Special Events and Awards Photos on Base
Ever wonder where to find the photos from awards ceremonies, reenlistments and special events captured by PAO? Not only are they published monthly in Tester, but you can find them and download them at www.facebook.com/NASPaxRiver. Questions? Call 301-757-3343.
Where’s Gnorman?
