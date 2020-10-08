ONBOARD PAX RIVER:
Physical Therapy Relocates from Clinic to Drill Hall
The Physical Therapy office located at Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River is now located at the Drill Hall, Building 458, and is seeing active-duty patients only. Dependent and Retiree patients should make an appointment with their primary care manager for continuation of care. To reach the Physical Therapy Office in the Drill Hall, call 301-757-5957.
“Section 508 Compliance — Using Microsoft Programs”
Online Training
8-11 a.m. Oct. 15 and 22; Nov. 5 and 12
To register, visit https://navairu.navair.navy.mil/ and search for CISL-EVT-FY20329 on Oct. 15; CISL-EVT-FY20330 on Oct. 22; CISL-EVT-FY21000 on Nov. 5; and CISL-EVT-FY21001 on Nov. 12. This introductory course is intended to improve your understanding of information technology accessibility and Section 508 law and help you produce digital content that conforms to the latest revision of Section 508 standards. For more information, contact Nancy Danganan at nancy.danganan@navy.mil.
ASMC Virtual 5 K
Oct. 24-31
American Society of Military Comptrollers (ASMC) Southern Maryland invites you to walk/run/hike/bike. First 100 registered receive a medal. Proceeds benefit ASMC Scholarship Fund. Cost is $30 for ages 12 and older; $25 active ASMC members. Follow us on FB for a chance to win prizes. Search ASMC Fall Virtual 5K on active.com to register.
Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey
Closes Oct. 26
Civilian employees are invited to take the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey from now until Oct. 26. This survey is your chance to provide your confidential input on a wide variety of topics, including training, job satisfaction, performance appraisals, work-life programs, management and the COVID-19 pandemic. If you have any questions, call 1-855-OPM-FEVS, or reply to the email invitation.
NMCRS Adds Home Education Assistance Loan
The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Socity (NMCRS) COVID-19 Rapid Response Loan was increased to $1,500 and Home Education Assistance for Family Members will be considered as an eligible expense. This new category is in response to the impact of modified school learning plans from COVID-19. Assistance is available with verified expenses (computer, internet, supplies, workbooks, tutoring) for dependent children, Kindergarten through 12th grade and dependent fulltime college students up to age 23. For more information or to make an appointment to apply for assistance, contact the Patuxent River NMCRS Office at 301-342-4739.
IN THE COMMUNITY:
American Legion Sandwich Sale
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 11 and 11
American Legion Post 221
21690 Colton’s Point Rd (Rt. 242, Avenue
Pork loin, sliced roast beef, and BBQ beef sandwiches will be sold on both Saturday and Sunday and sandwiches will cost $7.00 each. Check alpost221.webs.com/apps/calendar/ for other Post events. Call (301) 848-9458 for further information.
Seeing Beauty in Each Other
7 p.m. Oct. 15
Join the virtual conversation as our panel discusses artist Titus Kaphar’s TED talk: ‘How can beauty open our hearts to difficult conversations?’ Panelists knowledgeable in diversity and the arts will offer their perspectives on how we can talk meaningfully to each other about the racial issues brought out in Kaphar’s art. This program is part of the Community Conversations on Race on series. The TED talk will be shown as part of this program and participants will be able to participate through chat. Register at www.stmalib.org to receive the link to the virtual event.
LexiCon 2020: Meet Author Preeti Chhibber
6:30 p.m. Oct. 16
LexiCon returns – virtually. Hear how Preeti Chhibber became a writer, what it’s like to work in publishing, how much she loves Peter Parker & Baby Yoda, and more. Ask Preeti your questions about writing in the Star Wars & Marvel universes. Preeti Chhibber is the author of Spider-Man: Far From Home: Peter and Ned’s Ultimate Travel Journal, Orientation (Marvel: Avengers Assembly #1), A Jedi You Will Be, and short stories in A Thousand Beginnings and Endings and Star Wars The Clone Wars: Stories of Light and Dark. Register at www.stmalib.org/lexicon to receive the link to the online event taking place Friday, October 16 at 6:30 p.m.
Fossil Day
Oct. 17
Calvert Marine Museum
Be a paleontologist for the day. Learn all you can about fossils found along Calvert Cliffs. Participate in a scavenger hunt filled with fun fossil facts and enjoy a take home craft that allows you to excavate real fossils from matrix. Activities appropriate for ages 4-10. Program included with museum admission.
LexiCon 2020: Video Cosplay Contest
Submit videos between Oct. 16-21
LexiCon returns – virtually. Create a costume celebrating your favorite fandom, then show it off virtually. Submit a short video (maximum 90 seconds) displaying your awesome look, and enter to win prizes and glory. Visit www.stmalib.org/lexicon for all the information. All ages.
50 Miles for 50 Years Virtual Challenge
Calvert Marime Museum
Oct. 18-Nov. 18
On Oct.18, the Calvert Marine Museum turns a whopping 50 years old and to commemorate the event, the community is invited to participate by completing 50 miles of activity at their own pace and at their own place. This could mean walking, running, biking, hiking, swimming, or even skipping. Registration is $25 per person and participants will receive a commemorative sticker of the museum’s otter mascot, ready for exercise, in the mail. All you have to do to participate is register online at calvertmarinemuseum.com/50for50.
Halloween in the Garden
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center
Wear your Halloween costume, enjoy low-touch/no-touch fun and games. Pre-packaged treats for kids with a no-touch distribution system. Activities spread out over 30-acre park. DJ music, photo opss, food and drink. No pets, no smoking. Everyone over 5 years must wear a mask. Cost is $5 per person; 2 years and under free. Reserve your timed entry tickets online at annmariegarden.org.
Fall Family Fun Day
Oct. 24
Historic St. Mary’s City
Fun day for the whole family. Guests welcome to come in costume to celebrate the season. All activities included with the cost of admission and may include: Legends and Lore tour at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., which discusses superstitions of the 17th century; corn husk crafts to take home; snap a photo at the selfie station located in the Margaret Brent boxwood garden; and a museum scavenger hunt. Younger guests will receive a goody bag, on their way out, from The Shop at Farthing’s Ordinary. Families and guests are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy the weather. Attendees will be expected to follow CDC health guidelines, including mask-wearing and social distancing. General admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $6 for youth, and children 5 and younger are free. For more information, about Fall Family Fun Day, contact 240-895-4980 or email Groups@DigsHistory.org.
Calvert Marine Museum Special Needs Night
5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Oct. 30
Free fun night for families with special needs is offered in cooperation with Calvert County Parks & Recreation Therapeutic Recreation Services. The museum will be open exclusively for individuals with special needs and their families or caregivers. Enjoy the exhibits, shop in the store, see a model set up by the Chesapeake Beach Model Railroad Club. Board the Wm. B. Tennison for a 30-minute cruise. Carry out crafts and fossil ID bags are available. Pre-registration required for each individual to access to the museum’s indoor exhibits and proper face coverings required when not in designated areas. Register to attend the event by visiting webtrac.co.cal.md.us and searching for Activity #170773 and #170774. Guests who would like to register for the Wm. B. Tennison cruise must call the Parks & Recreation office directly at 410-535-1600, ext. 8204 or 8205.
Early Voting/Election Day Voting Locations
Check the links below for a complete list of voting locations where residents can vote in-person during early voting – Monday, Oct. 26 to Monday, Nov. 2, including Saturday and Sunday; or on Election Day, Nov. 3. Early voting and Election Day vote centers are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eligible voters may cast their ballots at any authorized voting location within their jurisdiction of residence. A complete list of early voting locations can be found here:
https://elections.maryland.gov/elections/2020/2020%20Early%20Voting%20Centers.pdf.
A complete list of Election Day voting locations can be found here:
https://elections.maryland.gov/elections/2020/PG20_List%20of%20Election%20Day%20Vote%20Centers.xlsx
MD Board of Elections Ballot Drop Box Locations
Once open, the ballot drop boxes will remain open until Election Day, Nov. 3, at 8 p.m. Voters can submit their completed mail-in ballots in any drop box located in their jurisdiction of residence. The complete list of ballot drop box locations is available at: https://elections.maryland.gov/elections/2020/PG20_Drop%20Box%20Locations.xlsx
County Launches Text-to-911 Messaging
The St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services has launched the Text-to-911 emergency notification system. To use the service, enter 911 in the “to” line of a text message, include a brief message describing your location, the emergency and type of service needed, and hit send. 911 dispatchers will respond.
Volunteers Sought for Boards, Commissions and Committees
The Commissioners of St. Mary’s Board of County is calling all citizens interested in volunteering their time to the community by serving on various Boards, Commissions and Committees. Detailed descriptions of the various boards and membership applications are available on the County’s website at https://www.stmarysmd.com/boards/. All applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than Nov. 13.
County Libraries
Library buildings are now open Monday-Thursday, 1-6 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Limited numbers of people will be permitted inside the buildings at one time. Appointments for curbside pickup of holds are still available. To find out what’s happening at the St. Mary’s County library, visit https://www.stmalib.org/
Social Services Food Hotline
The Department of Social Services has launched a local Food Hotline for residents needing assistance with food supply and can be accessed by calling 240-895-7000. For additional community resources, please visit the St. Mary’s County Government Community Resource map.
Local Information on COVID-19
For information and local updates relating to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), please visit the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s website at: http://www.smchd.org/coronavirus/ or call (301) 475-4330.