ONBOARD PAX RIVER:
O’Neill Officer of Year Award Nominations
Deadline: Sept. 15
NAS Patuxent River announced Aug. 18 that it is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Admiral Merlin O’Neill Officer of the Year Award. The award was established in 1981 by the Southern Maryland Chapter of Military Officers Association of America to recognize exemplary junior officers. Nominations must be received by Sept. 15 by the NAS Pax River Administration Office. Information and a sample nomination are available for download at http://www.cnic.navy.mil/.../nas-pax-river-instructions.html under “NASPAXRIVINST 1650.3K Admiral Merlin O’Neill Officer of the Year Award.”
Civilian Employee Assistance Program
The Department of the Navy Civilian Employee Assistance Program (DON CEAP) provides a wide range of free, confidential services to employees and their families. Employees can access services 24/7 through the DONCEAP by phone 1-844-DONCEAP (1-844-366-2327), TTY 1-800-635-2883, or https://magellanascend.com/.
Suicide Prevention Note
Noticed a friend posting thoughts about suicide on social media? Take the post seriously. Reach out to your friend and ask if he or she is considering suicide. Share contact information for resources such as a chaplain, trusted leader, or Military Crisis Line (1-800-273-TALK, Option 1; text 838255 from a mobile device; or visit www.militarycrisisline.net.)
Sexual Assault Prevention and Response
If you are a victim or know of someone who may be suffering in silence, reach out to NAS Pax River SAPR VA Watch Bill for confidential assistance: 24/7 at 301- 481-1057. You may also contact the DoD Safe Helpline for assistance: www.safehelpline.org. Call: 877- 995-5247, Text: 5-5247 inside the U.S.; 202- 470-5546 outside the U.S.
IN THE COMMUNITY:
Pre-Registration Available for COVID-19
Boosters & Kids Under 12
St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has opened pre-registration for children under 12 who are waiting to become eligible for their initial COVID-19 vaccine, as well as for persons previously vaccinated who will become eligible for a third “booster” dose in the future. Individuals with compromised immune systems are currently eligible for a third booster dose. Community members who pre-register will be contacted as they become eligible to register for a vaccine appointment. For more information or to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, please visit smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine or call the SMCHD COVID-19 Community Hotline at (301) 475-4330. Please review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 Vaccination prior to registering for a vaccine appointment.
Entries for 2021 Veterans Day Parade
Being Accepted
Due Oct. 22
Registration is now open for those wishing to participate in the 46th Annual Veterans Day Parade in Leonardtown. Floats, bands, schools, scouts, clubs, cheerleaders, bikes, vintage cars, horses are some of the entries which will be accepted. The parade will step off at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 from Ryken High School. For more information or to request a 2021 Veterans Day Parade Entry Form, please contact the parade organizer, Connie Pennington, at cdpennington@icloud.com or call 301-904-0707.
Free Assistance with VA Claims
10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Habitat for Humanity Building
St. Mary’s Square Shopping Center
Did you receive an injury while on active duty or do you have a service-connected disability? Are you filing a disability claim through the Veterans Administration (VA)? The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organization is here to assist you with filing these claims at no cost to you. The men and women of DAV, disabled veterans themselves, are trained volunteers who can help ensure you are using the proper forms, have the proper documents you will need, and can advise you on common mistakes to avoid when filing a claim. Our space is located toward the rear of the Habitat for Humanity building on the left side. Stop by between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. any Wednesday to see if we can be of assistance to you. No appointment necessary.
Night at the Museum for Friends
with Disabilities
5-7 p.m. Sept. 10
Calvert Marine Museum
This free night of fun is offered in cooperation with Calvert County Parks & Recreation Therapeutic Recreation Services. The museum and grounds will be open exclusively for guests with disabilities and their families, friends, or caregivers. Enjoy the skates and rays, fish, fossils, maritime history, and have fun in a relaxed and supportive environment. Shop in the Museum Store, learn about river otters, and board the Wm. B. Tennison for a 30-minute cruise. Pre-registration is recommended for everyone to access the museum’s indoor exhibits. Register to attend the event by visiting http://webtrac.co.cal.md.us and search for Activity 170773. Guests who would like to register for the Wm. B. Tennison cruises must call the Therapeutic Recreation office at 410-535-1600, ext. 8205.
Taste of St. Mary’s 2021
1-4 p.m. Sept. 11
Leonardtown Square
Join us for the national anthem at 1 pm, then taste delicious food and beverages from our very own local businesses. There will be a classic car show and activities for the whole family.
Indigenous Heritage Day
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11
Historic St. Mary’s City
The annual event will be filled with ongoing demonstrations at the Woodland Indian Hamlet that highlight how experimental archaeology is used to further learn about traditional methods in hide tanning, pottery, and cooking. Rain or shine. Admission ($10 adult; $9 seniors; $6 youth 6-18 years; and free for those 5 years and younger and museum members, Includes access to special activities. For more information about this program or the museum, contact the Visitor Center at 240-895-4990, 800-SMC-1634, or info@HSMCdigshistory.org
RetroFest on the Potomac
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18
Piney Point Lighthouse Park
RetroFest on the Potomac represents all things vintage. Check out classic cars, browse for vintage treasures and step back in time to the nostalgic tunes of yesteryear. From the 40s to the 70s, whatever your decade, the public is invited to get their “Rockabilly” on and support the mission of Piney Point Lighthouse and Historic Park. This great event will feature lots of fun, including live retro music, vintage vendors, kids’ activities, Hot Rod & Classic Cars on display, retro pin-up photo contest, entrance to visit museum exhibits and lighthouse, food trucks and beer wagon, and more. Tickets on sale now at $5 per person. Purchase them at FriendsMuseumStore.Square.Site or by calling Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at 301-994- 1471. For more information about the event, please visit Facebook.com/1836Light or Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Artsfest ‘21 Fine Arts Festival
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18 and 19
Annmarie Gardens
Explore the excitement of the Tent Circle and the Arts Building, then wander the shady Wooded Path to find artists and activities nestled in the beautiful woods at Annmarie. Enjoy more than 125 artist booths, 35 performers on four stages, activities for kids in the Discovery Tent, Studio School, and the Zany Zone, along with great food, wine and beer, and much more. Street performers, including bubble artists and musicians, will be found throughout the festival. It’s a fabulous weekend of visual and performing arts. Rain or shine event; no smoking or vaping; no pets; masks and social distancing required; advance tickets required. Details: www.annmariegarden.org
Household Hazardous Waste
Collection Day
8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 25
St. Andrew’s Landfill
This program allows residents to clean out their barns, basements, sheds, garages, storage areas under kitchen sinks, and take advantage of the opportunity to discard potentially toxic/dangerous materials properly. Hazardous waste items which will be accepted for collection include Acids, Ammonia, Bleach, Cleaners, Fuels, Gas/Oil Mixtures, Gasoline, Household and Lawn Pesticides, Mercury Thermometers, Photography Chemicals, Pool Chemicals, Solvents, Wood Preservatives, Paint Thinners and Alkyd (oil-based) Paint. Since Latex Paint is not considered hazardous, it can be disposed of with your regular trash collection as long as the mixture is hardened by adding absorbents (cat litter, sand, sawdust or paint drying crystals) before disposal. If, however, you are unable to do so, Latex Paint will also be accepted. Items that will not be accepted include Ammunition, Asbestos, Explosive Materials, Medical Waste, Pharmaceuticals, Radioactive Materials and Picric Acid. For more information, please contact the St. Mary’s Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200 ext. 3517. You can also log on to our website at www.co.saint-marys.md.us/dpw/recycling-solid-waste/.
Be Prepared for Storms – Know Your Zone
Know Your Zone is an easy tool from the Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) to help you determine the storm evacuation zone you live in based on your street address. Knowing your zone will help you avoid unnecessary evacuation travel, thereby reducing highway congestion, easing overcrowding at local storm shelters and boosting public safety. Visit the MEMA website at https://mema.maryland.gov/Pages/know-your-zone-md.aspx, click the ‘Find Your Zone’ button, enter your address on the map and see your search results. For more information on being prepared, visit the Department of Emergency Services website at https://www.stmarysmd.com/es/beprepared/.
Chesapeake DolphinWatch & Reporting
Members of the public are asked to report dolphin sightings in the Chesapeake Bay. This information is being used by researchers at the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory to learn more about where and when dolphins occur in the Bay. Visit https://chesapeakedolphinwatch.org or download the app Chesapeake DolphinWatch to participate.
COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Now Available
for Immunocompromised Individuals
Community members with compromised immune systems are now able to schedule an appointment to receive a third additional vaccine dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines through the St. Mary’s County Health Department in accordance with updated vaccination guidelines from the CDC. Included in the CDC’s recommendation for booster dose recipients are people with a range of conditions, such as recipients of organ or stem cell transplants, people with advanced or untreated HIV infection, active recipients of treatment for cancer, people who are taking some medications that weaken the immune system, and others. A full list of conditions can be found on CDC’s website. The CDC does not recommend additional doses for any other population at this time, including for those who initially received the J&J/Janssen vaccine. For more information or to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, please visit smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine or call the SMCHD COVID-19 Community Hotline at (301) 475-4330. Please review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 Vaccination prior to registering for a vaccine appointment. For local COVID-19 updates, information, and data visit smchd.org/coronavirus.
Local COVID-19 Testing and Information
Information on local COVID-19 testing is available at: www.smchd.org/covid-19-testing. For local COVID-19 updates, information and data, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at (301) 475-4330.
County Text-to-911 Messaging
The St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services Text-to-911 emergency notification system is available statewide, and provides an additional way for residents to reach emergency services. To use the service, enter 911 in the “to” line of a text message, include a brief message describing your location, the emergency and type of service needed, and hit send. 911 dispatchers will respond and gather additional information as needed and dispatch appropriate emergency responders.