NEWS BRIEFS AND AROUND TOWN

Appointments Needed for
Household Goods Office
Due to COVID-19 precautions, personnel are restricted from walking into Personal Property until further notice. Service members should go to www.move.mil to create their shipment. If assistance is needed, contact this office at 301-757-9666; or reach us via email at paxriverhhg_mailbox@navy.mil. If we are out of the office, or after business hours, contact Customer Service at 855-444-6683.
Cloth Face Coverings
Cloth face coverings must be worn while on base if a six-foot distance cannot be maintained; this includes service members, civilians, guests and families. People entering the NEX or Commissary are required to wear a cloth face covering or mask; otherwise they will be denied entry or asked to leave.
Election Judges Needed for
Presidential Election
Paid position responsible for administering voting procedures in each precinct. Must be at least 16 years of age; physically able to work 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Election Day; must complete mandatory training; cannot engage in partisan activity while on duty. Contact 301-475-4200, ext. 1625, for an application or go to https://www.stmarysmd.com/supervisorofelections/ and apply. The General Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
How to Be an Antiracist:
A Follow-up Conversation
7-8 p.m. Aug. 10
St. Mary’s County Libraries
Community discussion about the July 20 interview with Ibram X. Kendi, author of How to Be an Antiracist. We can discuss this talk and consider next steps in our own community’s conversations/responses. Register on www.stmalib.org to receive the Zoom link to participate an hour before the event.
Family Roller Skating
2-4 p.m. Sundays in August
Leonard Hall Recreation Center
Reservations required; $5 per person. Skate rental $2.50. Maximum of 50 people, open to St. Mary’s County residents only. Some restrictions/precautions apply. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1800, with any questions.
Rightfully Hers Pop-Up Exhibit
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August
Visitors Center, St. Mary’s City
Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendement and the women who fought for the right to vote.
County Libraries
Library buildings are closed to the public, but book drops are open and curbside pickup of holds appointments are available. There are also virtual programs underway. To find out what’s happening at the St. Mary’s County library, visit https://www.stmalib.org/
Virtual Magic Show with Anthony Salazar
10:30-11:15 a.m. Aug. 7
Fantastic illusions with a dash of comedy, juggling, & music. Plus, learn magic tricks you can try at home. Register with an email address to receive the link and instructions to join this online event via Zoom on www.stmalib.org.
Old Jail Museum
5-7 p.m. Aug. 7
Leonardtown
This popular landmark will be open to the public free for the August Leonardtown First Friday. Take a tour of this unique and fascinating historic site. Safety precautions enacted.
Financial Goal Setting and
Planning for Retirement
6-7:45 p.m. Aug. 13
Learn how to set goals and savings plans in preparing financially for retirement and to answer some big questions regarding basic level retirement planning. Register to receive the link to this online event on www.stmalib.org.
Diversity Advisory Teams Open House
Join us Aug. 27 for a virtual open house where attendees will have the opportunity to learn about local Diversity Advisory Team (DAT) initiatives, engage with team members and champions, and learn how they can contribute to building a more inclusive culture at Pax River. Participation on a DAT is limited to military and civilian personnel, but all Pax River teammates are welcome to attend the open house. Register at https://navairu.navair.navy.mil/#events under Event ID CISL-EVT-FY20270.
Social Services Food Hotline
The Department of Social Services has launched a local Food Hotline for residents needing assistance with food supply and can be accessed by calling 240-895-7000. For additional community resources, please visit the St. Mary’s County Government Community Resource map.
St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi
Cruises daily from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the hour. Walk-ups only, no reservations. Strict social guidelines enforced; passengers must wear masks inside museum and on boat. Call ahead at 301-769-2222 before you visit to check operation status. Extenuating circumstances and weather could cancel trips.
Leonardtown Virtual Programming
Leonardtown is proud to present virtual programming to include a variety of classes, demos, workshops and original shows. The Leonardtown Virtual Artist Showcase; Learn and Share Series; and A&E Feature Presentations will provide the community with a variety of engaging, online content. For more information about the programming, visit www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com or contact brandy.blackstone@leonardtownmd.gov.
Enchanted Summer at Annmarie Gardens
All the best parts of Annmarie’s popular Fairy & Gnome Home Festival have been transformed into an amped-up, low- or no-touch, multimedia, daily, outdoor experience of frolicking fairy fun. Use the downloadable map to find all 50 fairy houses hidden in the forest. Along the way, enjoy arts and crafts, and find QR codes to meet our virtual fairyland characters. There’s so much to explore. For details, visit www.annmariegarden.org.
County Call Center, COVID-19
St. Mary’s County Government and St. Mary’s County Health Department have partnered to open an informational call center for local residents needing more information about the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Community members can call the center Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to speak with staff, obtain information about the disease, or get their questions answered at (301) 475-4911.
Civilian Employee Assistance Program
The Department of the Navy Civilian Employee Assistance Program (DON CEAP) provides a wide range of free, confidential services to employees and their families. Employees can access services 24/7 through the DONCEAP by phone 1-844-DONCEAP (1-844-366-2327), TTY 1-800-635-2883, or https://magellanascend.com/.
Suicide Prevention Note
Noticed a friend posting thoughts about suicide on social media? Take the post seriously. Even if it seems like he or she may be joking or casually venting, remember that people may use humor to hide their pain. Reach out to your friend and ask if he or she is considering suicide. Share contact information for resources such as a chaplain, trusted leader, or Military Crisis Line (1-800-273-TALK, Option 1; text 838255 from a mobile device; or visit www.militarycrisisline.net.)
Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR)
If you are a victim or know of someone who may be suffering in silence, reach out to NAS Pax River SAPR VA Watch Bill for confidential assistance: 24/7 at 301- 481-1057. You may also contact the DoD Safe Helpline for assistance: www.safehelpline.org. Call: 877- 995-5247, Text: 5-5247 inside the U.S.; 202- 470-5546 outside the U.S.
Where’s Gnorman Temporarily Suspended
Gnorman — like many other Pax personnel — is teleworking and will not be hiding in the pages of Tester again until the current COVID-19 situation has returned to normal.