PHONE DIRECTORY
Tickets & Travel Office 301-342-3648
Drill Hall 301-757-3943; weekends 301-342-3519
River’s Edge 301-342-3656
Fleet & Family Support Center 301-342-4911
Center Stage Theater 301-342-5033
Bowling Center 301-342-3994
Navy Getaways Solomons Lodging Office
410-326-6903
Rassieur Youth Center 301-342-1694
Customized Creations 301-342-6293
Cedar Point Golf Course 301-342-3597
Community Recreation 301-757-3010
Child Development Center: 2030 301-342-7636
Liberty 301-342-4208
RIVER’S EDGE
• Open for lunch
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays
Thanksgiving Feast Cooked To-Go
Place orders Nov. 1-22
Order your fully cooked Thanksgiving dinner and all you have to do is heat and eat. Orders can be placed by calling or stopping by River’s Edge.
BOWLING CENTER
• Hours
Monday: Closed
Tues-Thurs: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m. to midnight
Saturday:11 a.m. to midnight; Cosmic 5 p.m. to midnight
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesdays: Free bowling for active-duty military; shoe rental $3
Wednesdays: Free bowling for military Reservists; shoe rental $3
COMMUNITY RECREATION
• Winterfest Tree Lighting
5 p.m. Nov. 5
Tickets & Travel Office
Celebrate the magic of winter. The tree will be lit at 5 p.m. , followed by family fun that includes holiday music, an iceless skating rink, arts and crafts, an outdoor movie, food, pictures with Santa and more. Free and open to all with base access.
CUSTOMIZED CREATIONS
• Paint N Party — Maryland Flag with Crab
5-8 p.m. Nov. 21
Community Recreation Center
Paint a crab holding a Maryland flag. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own food/snack. Beverages available for purchase. Open to all with base access.
• 42nd Annual Arts & Crafts Festival
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7
Drill Hall
More than 174 vendors featuring handmade crafts. Open to all with base access. Snow date Dec. 14. For more information, call 301-342-3569.
• White House Christmas Ornaments
The 2019 ornament depicts Marine Corps One and is honoring our 34th President, Dwight D. Eisenhower, and his commitment to innovation.
Purchase yours at Customized Creations for $21.
TICKETS & TRAVEL
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday
Start planning your Spring Break today. Ask about our Universal Studios Special and amazing Disney rates.
• Tickets available
Washington Capitals
Washington Wizards
Washington Redskins
NCAA Navy Football
NCAA University of Maryland Football
ICE! at National Harbor
DRILL HALL
3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday – Friday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and holidays
• CPR / First Aid Re-Certification
11:30 a.m. Oct. 21
Indoor Pool
CPR/First Aid recertification is a review course for students who have current CPR/first Aid certification that will be expiring soon. Cost: $50. Contact the Fitness & Sports Office to register.