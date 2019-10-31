For all MWR news, events and programs visit www.NavyMWRPaxRiver.com.

Stay up to date with all upcoming MWR programs and events. Sign up for our weekly email newsletter at www.NavyMWRPaxRiver.com; and follow us on Facebook & Twitter: @MWRPaxRiver

PHONE DIRECTORY

Tickets & Travel Office 301-342-3648

Drill Hall 301-757-3943; weekends 301-342-3519

River’s Edge 301-342-3656

Fleet & Family Support Center 301-342-4911

Center Stage Theater 301-342-5033

Bowling Center 301-342-3994

Navy Getaways Solomons Lodging Office

410-326-6903

Rassieur Youth Center 301-342-1694

Customized Creations 301-342-6293

Cedar Point Golf Course 301-342-3597

Community Recreation 301-757-3010

Child Development Center: 2030 301-342-7636

Liberty 301-342-4208

RIVER’S EDGE

  • Open for lunch

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays

  • Thanksgiving Feast Cooked To-Go

Place orders Nov. 1-22

Order your fully cooked Thanksgiving dinner and all you have to do is heat and eat. Orders can be placed by calling or stopping by River’s Edge.

BOWLING CENTER

  • Hours

Monday: Closed

Tues-Thurs: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to midnight

Saturday:11 a.m. to midnight; Cosmic 5 p.m. to midnight

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesdays: Free bowling for active-duty military; shoe rental $3

Wednesdays: Free bowling for military Reservists; shoe rental $3

COMMUNITY RECREATION

  • DIY Pallet Christmas Tree

5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 7

Community Recreation Center

Come get in the holiday spirit. We provide the supplies and some creative ideas. Drinks available for purchase. Cost: $15 per person. Open to all with base access. For more information, please call the Tickets and Travel Office.

  • DIY Christmas Countdown Clock

5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 14

Community Recreation Center

Santa will be here before we know it so why not count down the day? We provide the supplies and some creative ideas. Drinks available for purchase. Cost: $20 per person. Open to all with base access. For more information, please call the Tickets and Travel Office.

CUSTOMIZED CREATIONS

  • 42nd Annual Arts & Crafts Festival

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7

Drill Hall

More than 174 vendors featuring handmade crafts. Open to all with base access. Snow date Dec. 14. For more information, call 301-342-3569.

TICKETS & TRAVEL

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Start planning your Spring Break today. Ask about our Universal Studios Special and amazing Disney rates.

  • Tickets available

Disney On Ice — Road Trip Adventures

Washington Capitals

Washington Redskins

Washington Nationals

Baltimore Orioles

Busch Gardens Single Day

Six Flags Single Day

Kings Dominion Single Day

Dover 400

NCAA Navy Football

NCAA University of Maryland Football

DRILL HALL

3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday – Friday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and holidays

  • K9 Run/Walk

1 p.m. Nov. 2

Prizes will be distributed to all canine attendees. Cost is $5 per pet.

CPR/

  • First Aid Re-Certification

11:30 a.m. Oct. 21

Indoor Pool

CPR/First Aid recertification is a review course for students who have current CPR/first Aid certification that will be expiring soon. Cost: $50. Contact the Fitness & Sports Office to register.