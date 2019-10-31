For all MWR news, events and programs visit www.NavyMWRPaxRiver.com.
PHONE DIRECTORY
Tickets & Travel Office 301-342-3648
Drill Hall 301-757-3943; weekends 301-342-3519
River’s Edge 301-342-3656
Fleet & Family Support Center 301-342-4911
Center Stage Theater 301-342-5033
Bowling Center 301-342-3994
Navy Getaways Solomons Lodging Office
410-326-6903
Rassieur Youth Center 301-342-1694
Customized Creations 301-342-6293
Cedar Point Golf Course 301-342-3597
Community Recreation 301-757-3010
Child Development Center: 2030 301-342-7636
Liberty 301-342-4208
RIVER’S EDGE
- Open for lunch
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays
- Thanksgiving Feast Cooked To-Go
Place orders Nov. 1-22
Order your fully cooked Thanksgiving dinner and all you have to do is heat and eat. Orders can be placed by calling or stopping by River’s Edge.
BOWLING CENTER
- Hours
Monday: Closed
Tues-Thurs: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m. to midnight
Saturday:11 a.m. to midnight; Cosmic 5 p.m. to midnight
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesdays: Free bowling for active-duty military; shoe rental $3
Wednesdays: Free bowling for military Reservists; shoe rental $3
COMMUNITY RECREATION
- DIY Pallet Christmas Tree
5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 7
Community Recreation Center
Come get in the holiday spirit. We provide the supplies and some creative ideas. Drinks available for purchase. Cost: $15 per person. Open to all with base access. For more information, please call the Tickets and Travel Office.
- DIY Christmas Countdown Clock
5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 14
Community Recreation Center
Santa will be here before we know it so why not count down the day? We provide the supplies and some creative ideas. Drinks available for purchase. Cost: $20 per person. Open to all with base access. For more information, please call the Tickets and Travel Office.
CUSTOMIZED CREATIONS
- 42nd Annual Arts & Crafts Festival
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7
Drill Hall
More than 174 vendors featuring handmade crafts. Open to all with base access. Snow date Dec. 14. For more information, call 301-342-3569.
TICKETS & TRAVEL
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday
Start planning your Spring Break today. Ask about our Universal Studios Special and amazing Disney rates.
- Tickets available
Disney On Ice — Road Trip Adventures
Washington Capitals
Washington Redskins
Washington Nationals
Baltimore Orioles
Busch Gardens Single Day
Six Flags Single Day
Kings Dominion Single Day
Dover 400
NCAA Navy Football
NCAA University of Maryland Football
DRILL HALL
3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday – Friday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and holidays
- K9 Run/Walk
1 p.m. Nov. 2
Prizes will be distributed to all canine attendees. Cost is $5 per pet.
CPR/
- First Aid Re-Certification
11:30 a.m. Oct. 21
Indoor Pool
CPR/First Aid recertification is a review course for students who have current CPR/first Aid certification that will be expiring soon. Cost: $50. Contact the Fitness & Sports Office to register.