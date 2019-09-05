For all MWR news, events and programs visit www.NavyMWRPaxRiver.com

PHONE DIRECTORY

Tickets & Travel Office 301-342-3648

Drill Hall 301-757-3943; weekends 301-342-3519

River’s Edge 301-342-3656

Fleet & Family Support Center 301-342-4911

Center Stage Theater 301-342-5033

Bowling Center 301-342-3994

Navy Getaways Solomons Lodging Office

410-326-6903

Rassieur Youth Center 301-342-1694

Customized Creations 301-342-6293

Cedar Point Golf Course 301-342-3597

Community Recreation 301-757-3010

Child Development Center: 2030 301-342-7636

Liberty 301-342-4208

RIVER’S EDGE

  • Open for lunch

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays

BOWLING CENTER

  • Hours

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday

11 a.m. to midnight Friday

11 a.m. to midnight Saturday;

Cosmic 5 p.m. to midnight

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Tuesdays: Free bowling for active-duty military; shoe rental $3

Wednesdays: Free bowling for military Reservists; shoe rental $3

COMMUNITY RECREATION

  • Movie Under the Stars — The Secret Life of Pets (PG)

8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14

Wet Basin Marina

Family friendly movies shown on a big inflatable movie screen at the marina. Attendees will get candy and popcorn.

  • Comics on Deck

Sept. 19

River’s Edge

Adult situational comedy, ages 18+ only. Open to all with base access. Tickets: $15 in advance | $20 at door, if available. Tickets available at the River’s Edge and Ticket & Travel Office. Doors open 4 p.m. Appetizer buffet 5:30 p.m. Show starts 6:30 p.m.

CUSTOMIZED CREATIONS

  • 42nd Annual Arts & Craft Show Vendor Registration

Vendor registration dates and times:

Week of Sept. 9: active duty and retired military

8:30 a.m. the first day; 10 a.m. after that until filled

Week of Sept. 16: past craft vendors

8:30 a.m. the first day; 10 a.m. after that until filled

Week of Sept. 23: DoD and contractors

8:30 a.m. the first day; 10 a.m. after that until filled

TICKETS & TRAVEL

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Start planning your Spring Break today. Ask about our Universal Studios Special and amazing Disney rates.

  • Tickets available

Disney On Ice — Road Trip Adventures

Washington Redskins

Washington Nationals

Baltimore Orioles

Busch Gardens Single Day

Six Flags Single Day

Kings Dominion Single Day

Dover 400

NCAA Navy Football

NCAA University of Maryland Football

DRILL HALL

3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday – Friday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and holidays

  • 30th Annual Team Triathlon

8 a.m. Sept. 7

Outdoor Pool

0.5 mile Swim; 13.1 mile Bike; 3.1 mile Run

Cost is $45 per team.

NRC SOLOMONS

  • Dog Days of Summer Camping Special

September 3-30 at NRC Solomons

Receive the third night free when you reserve a two-six night camping stay at Navy Getaways Solomons for a family tent or RV.

RASSIUER YOUTH CENTER

  • Back to School Cosmic Bowling

6-8p.m. Sept. 6

Bowling Center inside Drill Hall

Free and open to all middle and high school students with base access.