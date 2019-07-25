For all MWR news, events and programs visit www.NavyMWRPaxRiver.com

PHONE DIRECTORY

Tickets & Travel Office 301-342-3648

Drill Hall 301-757-3943; weekends 301-342-3519

River’s Edge 301-342-3656

Fleet & Family Support Center 301-342-4911

Center Stage Theater 301-342-5033

Bowling Center 301-342-3994

Navy Getaways Solomons Lodging Office

410-326-6903

Rassieur Youth Center 301-342-1694

Customized Creations 301-342-6293

Cedar Point Golf Course 301-342-3597

Community Recreation 301-757-3010

Child Development Center: 2030 301-342-7636

Liberty 301-342-4208

RIVER’S EDGE

  • Open for lunch

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays

BOWLING CENTER

  • Hours

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday

11 a.m. to midnight Friday

11 a.m. to midnight Saturday;

Cosmic 5 p.m. to midnight

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Tuesdays: Free bowling for active-duty military; shoe rental $3

Wednesdays: Free bowling for military Reservists; shoe rental $3

Friday: Free bowling for retired military (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.); shoe rental $3

COMMUNITY RECREATION

  • Movie Under the Stars — Ugly Dolls

9 p.m. July 27

West Basin Marina

Join MWR Community Recreation for family friendly movies shown on a big inflatable movie screen. Attendees get candy and popcorn. Drinks available for purchase.

  • DIY Serving Tray

5:30 p.m. Aug. 1

Community Recreation Center

We provide the supplies and creative ideas for you. Drinks available for purchase. Cost: $15 per person. Open to all with base access. Must be 21 years and older to purchase or consume alcoholic beverages. Limited space available

Hershey Park Bus Trip

7 a.m. to midnight Aug. 10

Bus departs form the Tickets & Travel Office

Hershey Park is the premier historic family amusement & water park with something for everyone. Genuine hospitality, thrilling rides and attractions, water fun and live entertainment are all part of the authentic Hershey experience. Or discover why the best days are Hershey days with over 70 rides including 13 thrilling coasters, live entertainment, 20 kiddie rides, water rides and more. Cost: includes transportation & park entry: Adults: $87; Children 3-8: $81; Seniors 55+: $81. Register at the Tickets and Travel Office by Thursday, Aug. 1.

TICKETS & TRAVEL

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Start planning your Spring Break today. Ask about our Universal Studios Special and amazing Disney rates.

  • Tickets available

Great Wolf Lodge

Washington Nationals

Baltimore Orioles

Busch Gardens Single Day and Season Pass

Six Flags Single Day and Season Pass

Kings Dominion Single Day and Season Pass

DRILL HALL

3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday – Friday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and holidays

NRC SOLOMONS

  • DIY Mason Jar Terrarium

1 p.m. July 27

Adventure Zone

Looking to add some decorations to your house? What better way than to add a plant to a room. Come join us as we plant succulent plants in mason jars. We provide the supplies, you provide the imagination. Paint available. Cost: $15 per person. Open to all with base access. Limited space available.

  • National Marina Day

11 a.m. Aug. 10

Point Patience Marina

Bring your family for a fun filled event with lots of fun and exciting things to see and do. Open to all with base access.