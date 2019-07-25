For all MWR news, events and programs visit www.NavyMWRPaxRiver.com
Stay up to date with all upcoming MWR programs and events. Sign up for our weekly email newsletter at www.NavyMWRPaxRiver.com; and follow us on Facebook & Twitter: @MWRPaxRiver
PHONE DIRECTORY
Tickets & Travel Office 301-342-3648
Drill Hall 301-757-3943; weekends 301-342-3519
River’s Edge 301-342-3656
Fleet & Family Support Center 301-342-4911
Center Stage Theater 301-342-5033
Bowling Center 301-342-3994
Navy Getaways Solomons Lodging Office
410-326-6903
Rassieur Youth Center 301-342-1694
Customized Creations 301-342-6293
Cedar Point Golf Course 301-342-3597
Community Recreation 301-757-3010
Child Development Center: 2030 301-342-7636
Liberty 301-342-4208
RIVER’S EDGE
- Open for lunch
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays
BOWLING CENTER
- Hours
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday
11 a.m. to midnight Friday
11 a.m. to midnight Saturday;
Cosmic 5 p.m. to midnight
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Tuesdays: Free bowling for active-duty military; shoe rental $3
Wednesdays: Free bowling for military Reservists; shoe rental $3
Friday: Free bowling for retired military (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.); shoe rental $3
COMMUNITY RECREATION
- Movie Under the Stars — Ugly Dolls
9 p.m. July 27
West Basin Marina
Join MWR Community Recreation for family friendly movies shown on a big inflatable movie screen. Attendees get candy and popcorn. Drinks available for purchase.
- DIY Serving Tray
5:30 p.m. Aug. 1
Community Recreation Center
We provide the supplies and creative ideas for you. Drinks available for purchase. Cost: $15 per person. Open to all with base access. Must be 21 years and older to purchase or consume alcoholic beverages. Limited space available
Hershey Park Bus Trip
7 a.m. to midnight Aug. 10
Bus departs form the Tickets & Travel Office
Hershey Park is the premier historic family amusement & water park with something for everyone. Genuine hospitality, thrilling rides and attractions, water fun and live entertainment are all part of the authentic Hershey experience. Or discover why the best days are Hershey days with over 70 rides including 13 thrilling coasters, live entertainment, 20 kiddie rides, water rides and more. Cost: includes transportation & park entry: Adults: $87; Children 3-8: $81; Seniors 55+: $81. Register at the Tickets and Travel Office by Thursday, Aug. 1.
TICKETS & TRAVEL
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday
Start planning your Spring Break today. Ask about our Universal Studios Special and amazing Disney rates.
- Tickets available
Great Wolf Lodge
Washington Nationals
Baltimore Orioles
Busch Gardens Single Day and Season Pass
Six Flags Single Day and Season Pass
Kings Dominion Single Day and Season Pass
DRILL HALL
3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday – Friday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and holidays
NRC SOLOMONS
- DIY Mason Jar Terrarium
1 p.m. July 27
Adventure Zone
Looking to add some decorations to your house? What better way than to add a plant to a room. Come join us as we plant succulent plants in mason jars. We provide the supplies, you provide the imagination. Paint available. Cost: $15 per person. Open to all with base access. Limited space available.
- National Marina Day
11 a.m. Aug. 10
Point Patience Marina
Bring your family for a fun filled event with lots of fun and exciting things to see and do. Open to all with base access.