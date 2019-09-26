For all MWR news, events and programs visit www.NavyMWRPaxRiver.com
Stay up to date with all upcoming MWR programs and events. Sign up for our weekly email newsletter at www.NavyMWRPaxRiver.com; and follow us on Facebook & Twitter: @MWRPaxRiver
PHONE DIRECTORY
Tickets & Travel Office 301-342-3648
Drill Hall 301-757-3943; weekends 301-342-3519
River’s Edge 301-342-3656
Fleet & Family Support Center 301-342-4911
Center Stage Theater 301-342-5033
Bowling Center 301-342-3994
Navy Getaways Solomons Lodging Office
410-326-6903
Rassieur Youth Center 301-342-1694
Customized Creations 301-342-6293
Cedar Point Golf Course 301-342-3597
Community Recreation 301-757-3010
Child Development Center: 2030 301-342-7636
Liberty 301-342-4208
RIVER’S EDGE
- Open for lunch
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays
BOWLING CENTER
- Hours
Monday: Closed
Tues-Thurs: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m. to midnight
Saturday:11 a.m. to midnight; Cosmic 5 p.m. to midnight
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesdays: Free bowling for active-duty military; shoe rental $3
Wednesdays: Free bowling for military Reservists; shoe rental $3
COMMUNITY RECREATION
- Hogwarts Wizard Brunch
10:30 and 11 a.m. Sept. 28
River’s Edge
Calling all wizards (muggles too) to dress as their favorite character and attend Hogwarts for a day. Practice spells, receive your own wand, shop at the candy shop, and enjoy brunch in the Great Hall and more. Tickets: $10 per child (10 years and under); $15 per adult.
- DIY Trick or Treat Sign
5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 3
Community Rec Center
Make a treat to decorate your door. We provide the supplies and creative ideas for you. Drinks available for purchase. Cost: $15 per person. Open to all with base access. Must be 21 years and older to purchase or consume alcoholic beverages. Limited space.
- Maryland Renaissance Festival Trip
8:30 a.m. Oct. 5
Bus departs from Tickets & Travel Office
Travel back in time to the year 1527! Explore the Revel Grove of the Maryland Renaissance Festival. Ride with MWR to avoid the headache of traffic and parking. COST: $32 Adults; $17 Children (15 & younger). Includes transportation and festival tickets. Open to all with base access.
- Burst of Color 5K
10 a.m. Oct. 5
Pax River Parade Field
MWR and the FFSC partner in support of Domestic Violence Prevention Month with a Burst of Color Run/Walk 5K. All ages welcome; open to all with base access. Cost: $10 active duty and families; $15 all others. Price includes swag bag, Burst of Color 5K white t-shirt, dye pack, and race bib. Register at the Tickets & Travel Office by Oct. 1. Rain Date: Oct. 12.