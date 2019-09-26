For all MWR news, events and programs visit www.NavyMWRPaxRiver.com

PHONE DIRECTORY

Tickets & Travel Office 301-342-3648

Drill Hall 301-757-3943; weekends 301-342-3519

River’s Edge 301-342-3656

Fleet & Family Support Center 301-342-4911

Center Stage Theater 301-342-5033

Bowling Center 301-342-3994

Navy Getaways Solomons Lodging Office

410-326-6903

Rassieur Youth Center 301-342-1694

Customized Creations 301-342-6293

Cedar Point Golf Course 301-342-3597

Community Recreation 301-757-3010

Child Development Center: 2030 301-342-7636

Liberty 301-342-4208

RIVER’S EDGE

  • Open for lunch

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays

BOWLING CENTER

  • Hours

Monday: Closed

Tues-Thurs: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to midnight

Saturday:11 a.m. to midnight; Cosmic 5 p.m. to midnight

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesdays: Free bowling for active-duty military; shoe rental $3

Wednesdays: Free bowling for military Reservists; shoe rental $3

COMMUNITY RECREATION

  • Hogwarts Wizard Brunch

10:30 and 11 a.m. Sept. 28

River’s Edge

Calling all wizards (muggles too) to dress as their favorite character and attend Hogwarts for a day. Practice spells, receive your own wand, shop at the candy shop, and enjoy brunch in the Great Hall and more. Tickets: $10 per child (10 years and under); $15 per adult.

  • DIY Trick or Treat Sign

5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 3

Community Rec Center

Make a treat to decorate your door. We provide the supplies and creative ideas for you. Drinks available for purchase. Cost: $15 per person. Open to all with base access. Must be 21 years and older to purchase or consume alcoholic beverages. Limited space.

  • Maryland Renaissance Festival Trip

8:30 a.m. Oct. 5

Bus departs from Tickets & Travel Office

Travel back in time to the year 1527! Explore the Revel Grove of the Maryland Renaissance Festival. Ride with MWR to avoid the headache of traffic and parking. COST: $32 Adults; $17 Children (15 & younger). Includes transportation and festival tickets. Open to all with base access.

  • Burst of Color 5K

10 a.m. Oct. 5

Pax River Parade Field

MWR and the FFSC partner in support of Domestic Violence Prevention Month with a Burst of Color Run/Walk 5K. All ages welcome; open to all with base access. Cost: $10 active duty and families; $15 all others. Price includes swag bag, Burst of Color 5K white t-shirt, dye pack, and race bib. Register at the Tickets & Travel Office by Oct. 1. Rain Date: Oct. 12.