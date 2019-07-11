For all MWR news, events and programs visit www.NavyMWRPaxRiver.com
PHONE DIRECTORY
Tickets & Travel Office 301-342-3648
Drill Hall 301-757-3943; weekends 301-342-3519
River’s Edge 301-342-3656
Fleet & Family Support Center 301-342-4911
Center Stage Theater 301-342-5033
Bowling Center 301-342-3994
Navy Getaways Solomons Lodging Office
410-326-6903
Rassieur Youth Center 301-342-1694
Customized Creations 301-342-6293
Cedar Point Golf Course 301-342-3597
Community Recreation 301-757-3010
Child Development Center: 2030 301-342-7636
Liberty 301-342-4208
RIVER’S EDGE
- Open for lunch
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays
BOWLING CENTER
- Hours:
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday
11 a.m. to midnight Friday
11 a.m. to midnight Saturday;
Cosmic 5 p.m. to midnight
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Tuesdays: Free bowling for active-duty military
Wednesdays: Free bowling for military Reservists
Friday: Free bowling for retired military (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
COMMUNITY RECREATION
- DIY Farmhouse Clock
5:30 p.m. July 18
Community Recreation Center
Create a personalized farmhouse clock to hang on your wall. We’ll provide supplies and creative ideas. Drinks available for purchase. Cost: $25 per person Open to all with base access. Must be 21 years and older to purchase or consume alcoholic beverages. Limited space available.
- Movie Under the Stars - Ugly Dolls
9 p.m. July 20
West Basin Marina
Join MWR Community Recreation for family friendly movies shown on a big inflatable movie screen. Attendees get candy and popcorn. Drinks available for purchase. Featured film: Ugly Dolls (PG)
TICKETS & TRAVEL
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday
Start planning your Spring Break today. Ask about our Universal Studios Special and amazing Disney rates.
- Tickets available
Great Wolf Lodge
Washington Nationals
Baltimore Orioles
Busch Gardens Single Day and Season Pass
Six Flags Single Day and Season Pass
Kings Dominion Single Day and Season Pass
DRILL HALL
3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday – Friday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and holidays
NRC SOLOMONS
- Dive In Theater - Bumblebee
7:30 p.m. July 12
NRC Solomons Riverside Aquatics
Join us at 7:30 p.m. for a refreshing swim with an amazing sunset, then watch a movie starting at 9 p.m. Swimming will not be permitted in the pools once the movie starts. Floats provided to the first 40 guests. Featured movie: Bumblebee (PG-13). Open to all with base access.
- Lifeguard Olympics
5 p.m. July 15
Riverside Aquatics Center
Join us once a month at Riverside Aquatics and take on the lifeguards in Lifeguard Olympics. There’s an event for every swim level. Events will have a fun spin on everyday lifeguard tasks.
- DIY Mason Jar Terrarium
1 p.m. July 27
Adventure Zone
Looking to add some decorations to your house? What better way than to add a plant to a room. Come join us as we plant succulent plants in mason jars. We provide the supplies, you provide the imagination. Paint available. Cost: $15 per person. Open to all with base access. Limited space available.
RASSIEUR YOUTH CENTER
- Missoula Children’s Theatre presents ‘Pinocchio’
Auditions: 9 a.m. July 15 at the Center Stage Theater
Performances: 1 and 3 p.m. July 19
Center Stage Theater
Auditions will be held for children entering 1st grade through 12th grade. Rehearsal schedule will be announced on Monday after auditions. Parents must remain on site during auditions.
WEST BASIN MARINA
- Boating 101
Noon July 20
West Basin Marina
New to boating? Come learn the basics during this hands-on class taught by the West Basin Marina team. Cost: free. Open to all with base access 16 years and older. Register at the Tickets & Travel Office by July 19.