PHONE DIRECTORY

Tickets & Travel Office 301-342-3648

Drill Hall 301-757-3943; weekends 301-342-3519

River’s Edge 301-342-3656

Fleet & Family Support Center 301-342-4911

Center Stage Theater 301-342-5033

Bowling Center 301-342-3994

Navy Getaways Solomons Lodging Office

410-326-6903

Rassieur Youth Center 301-342-1694

Customized Creations 301-342-6293

Cedar Point Golf Course 301-342-3597

Community Recreation 301-757-3010

Child Development Center: 2030 301-342-7636

Liberty 301-342-4208

RIVER’S EDGE

  • Open for lunch

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays

BOWLING CENTER

  • Hours:

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday

11 a.m. to midnight Friday

11 a.m. to midnight Saturday;

Cosmic 5 p.m. to midnight

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Tuesdays: Free bowling for active-duty military

Wednesdays: Free bowling for military Reservists

Friday: Free bowling for retired military (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

COMMUNITY RECREATION

  • DIY Farmhouse Clock

5:30 p.m. July 18

Community Recreation Center

Create a personalized farmhouse clock to hang on your wall. We’ll provide supplies and creative ideas. Drinks available for purchase. Cost: $25 per person Open to all with base access. Must be 21 years and older to purchase or consume alcoholic beverages. Limited space available.

  • Movie Under the Stars - Ugly Dolls

9 p.m. July 20

West Basin Marina

Join MWR Community Recreation for family friendly movies shown on a big inflatable movie screen. Attendees get candy and popcorn. Drinks available for purchase. Featured film: Ugly Dolls (PG)

TICKETS & TRAVEL

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Start planning your Spring Break today. Ask about our Universal Studios Special and amazing Disney rates.

  • Tickets available

Great Wolf Lodge

Washington Nationals

Baltimore Orioles

Busch Gardens Single Day and Season Pass

Six Flags Single Day and Season Pass

Kings Dominion Single Day and Season Pass

DRILL HALL

3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday – Friday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and holidays

NRC SOLOMONS

  • Dive In Theater - Bumblebee

7:30 p.m. July 12

NRC Solomons Riverside Aquatics

Join us at 7:30 p.m. for a refreshing swim with an amazing sunset, then watch a movie starting at 9 p.m. Swimming will not be permitted in the pools once the movie starts. Floats provided to the first 40 guests. Featured movie: Bumblebee (PG-13). Open to all with base access.

  • Lifeguard Olympics

5 p.m. July 15

Riverside Aquatics Center

Join us once a month at Riverside Aquatics and take on the lifeguards in Lifeguard Olympics. There’s an event for every swim level. Events will have a fun spin on everyday lifeguard tasks.

  • DIY Mason Jar Terrarium

1 p.m. July 27

Adventure Zone

Looking to add some decorations to your house? What better way than to add a plant to a room. Come join us as we plant succulent plants in mason jars. We provide the supplies, you provide the imagination. Paint available. Cost: $15 per person. Open to all with base access. Limited space available.

RASSIEUR YOUTH CENTER

  • Missoula Children’s Theatre presents ‘Pinocchio’

Auditions: 9 a.m. July 15 at the Center Stage Theater

Performances: 1 and 3 p.m. July 19

Center Stage Theater

Auditions will be held for children entering 1st grade through 12th grade. Rehearsal schedule will be announced on Monday after auditions. Parents must remain on site during auditions.

WEST BASIN MARINA

  • Boating 101

Noon July 20

West Basin Marina

New to boating? Come learn the basics during this hands-on class taught by the West Basin Marina team. Cost: free. Open to all with base access 16 years and older. Register at the Tickets & Travel Office by July 19.