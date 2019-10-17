For all MWR news, events and programs visit www.NavyMWRPaxRiver.com

PHONE DIRECTORY

Tickets & Travel Office 301-342-3648

Drill Hall 301-757-3943; weekends 301-342-3519

River’s Edge 301-342-3656

Fleet & Family Support Center 301-342-4911

Center Stage Theater 301-342-5033

Bowling Center 301-342-3994

Navy Getaways Solomons Lodging Office

410-326-6903

Rassieur Youth Center 301-342-1694

Customized Creations 301-342-6293

Cedar Point Golf Course 301-342-3597

Community Recreation 301-757-3010

Child Development Center: 2030 301-342-7636

Liberty 301-342-4208

RIVER’S EDGE

  • Open for lunch

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays

BOWLING CENTER

  • Hours

Monday: Closed

Tues-Thurs: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to midnight

Saturday:11 a.m. to midnight; Cosmic 5 p.m. to midnight

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesdays: Free bowling for active-duty military; shoe rental $3

Wednesdays: Free bowling for military Reservists; shoe rental $3

COMMUNITY RECREATION

  • Movie Under The Stars — Hotel Transylvania (PG)

8 p.m. Oct. 19

Parade Field

Join MWR Community Recreation for Family friendly movies shown on a big inflatable movie screen at the NAS Pax River Parade Field. Attendees will get candy and popcorn. Drinks will be available for purchase.

  • Trunk or Treat

4-6 p.m. Oc. 25

NEX parking lot

Bring the whole family. All trunks register at the Tickets and Travel Office by Oct. 23. First bag of candy is on us. Prizes awarded for best trunk. Open to all with base access.

CUSTOMIZED CREATIONS

  • 42nd Annual Arts & Craft Show Vendor Registration

Vendor registration now open for all interested participants. Stop by Customized Creations, Building 652, between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to register as a vendor.

TICKETS & TRAVEL

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Start planning your Spring Break today. Ask about our Universal Studios Special and amazing Disney rates.

  • Tickets available

Disney On Ice — Road Trip Adventures

Washington Capitals

Washington Redskins

Washington Nationals

Baltimore Orioles

Busch Gardens Single Day

Six Flags Single Day

Kings Dominion Single Day

Dover 400

NCAA Navy Football

NCAA University of Maryland Football

CHILD & YOUTH PROGRAMS

  • Paying for College

6-8 p.m. Oct. 17

Fleet & Family Support Center

For families of high school and middle school students. Have you thought about how you will pay for college? High school and middle school students and parents are encouraged to attend this in-depth presentation.

  • IEP: Understanding the Process and Navigating the Meeting

6 p.m. Oct. 29

Fleet & Family Support Center

Review the IEP process and learn what to do before, during and after the IEP meeting. Featured Speaker: Heather Luke from The Parents’ Place of Maryland.

DRILL HALL

3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday – Friday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and holidays

  • CPR / First Aid Re-Certification

11:30 a.m. Oct. 21

Indoor Pool

CPR/First Aid recertification is a review course for students who have current CPR/first Aid certification that will be expiring soon. Cost: $50. Contact the Fitness & Sports Office to register.