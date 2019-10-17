For all MWR news, events and programs visit www.NavyMWRPaxRiver.com
Stay up to date with all upcoming MWR programs and events. Sign up for our weekly email newsletter at www.NavyMWRPaxRiver.com; and follow us on Facebook & Twitter: @MWRPaxRiver
PHONE DIRECTORY
Tickets & Travel Office 301-342-3648
Drill Hall 301-757-3943; weekends 301-342-3519
River’s Edge 301-342-3656
Fleet & Family Support Center 301-342-4911
Center Stage Theater 301-342-5033
Bowling Center 301-342-3994
Navy Getaways Solomons Lodging Office
410-326-6903
Rassieur Youth Center 301-342-1694
Customized Creations 301-342-6293
Cedar Point Golf Course 301-342-3597
Community Recreation 301-757-3010
Child Development Center: 2030 301-342-7636
Liberty 301-342-4208
RIVER’S EDGE
- Open for lunch
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays
BOWLING CENTER
- Hours
Monday: Closed
Tues-Thurs: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m. to midnight
Saturday:11 a.m. to midnight; Cosmic 5 p.m. to midnight
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesdays: Free bowling for active-duty military; shoe rental $3
Wednesdays: Free bowling for military Reservists; shoe rental $3
COMMUNITY RECREATION
- Movie Under The Stars — Hotel Transylvania (PG)
8 p.m. Oct. 19
Parade Field
Join MWR Community Recreation for Family friendly movies shown on a big inflatable movie screen at the NAS Pax River Parade Field. Attendees will get candy and popcorn. Drinks will be available for purchase.
- Trunk or Treat
4-6 p.m. Oc. 25
NEX parking lot
Bring the whole family. All trunks register at the Tickets and Travel Office by Oct. 23. First bag of candy is on us. Prizes awarded for best trunk. Open to all with base access.
CUSTOMIZED CREATIONS
- 42nd Annual Arts & Craft Show Vendor Registration
Vendor registration now open for all interested participants. Stop by Customized Creations, Building 652, between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to register as a vendor.
TICKETS & TRAVEL
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday
Start planning your Spring Break today. Ask about our Universal Studios Special and amazing Disney rates.
- Tickets available
Disney On Ice — Road Trip Adventures
Washington Capitals
Washington Redskins
Washington Nationals
Baltimore Orioles
Busch Gardens Single Day
Six Flags Single Day
Kings Dominion Single Day
Dover 400
NCAA Navy Football
NCAA University of Maryland Football
CHILD & YOUTH PROGRAMS
- Paying for College
6-8 p.m. Oct. 17
Fleet & Family Support Center
For families of high school and middle school students. Have you thought about how you will pay for college? High school and middle school students and parents are encouraged to attend this in-depth presentation.
- IEP: Understanding the Process and Navigating the Meeting
6 p.m. Oct. 29
Fleet & Family Support Center
Review the IEP process and learn what to do before, during and after the IEP meeting. Featured Speaker: Heather Luke from The Parents’ Place of Maryland.
DRILL HALL
3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday – Friday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and holidays
- CPR / First Aid Re-Certification
11:30 a.m. Oct. 21
Indoor Pool
CPR/First Aid recertification is a review course for students who have current CPR/first Aid certification that will be expiring soon. Cost: $50. Contact the Fitness & Sports Office to register.