PHONE DIRECTORY
Tickets & Travel Office 301-342-3648
Drill Hall 301-757-3943; weekends 301-342-3519
River’s Edge 301-342-3656
Fleet & Family Support Center 301-342-4911
Center Stage Theater 301-342-5033
Bowling Center 301-342-3994
Navy Getaways Solomons Lodging Office
410-326-6903
Rassieur Youth Center 301-342-1694
Customized Creations 301-342-6293
Cedar Point Golf Course 301-342-3597
Community Recreation 301-757-3010
Child Development Center: 2030 301-342-7636
Liberty 301-342-4208
RIVER’S EDGE
- Open for lunch
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays
BOWLING CENTER
- Hours
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday
11 a.m. to midnight Friday
11 a.m. to midnight Saturday;
Cosmic 5 p.m. to midnight
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Tuesdays: Free bowling for active-duty military; shoe rental $3
Wednesdays: Free bowling for military Reservists; shoe rental $3
Friday: Free bowling for retired military (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.); shoe rental $3
COMMUNITY RECREATION
- End of Summer Reading Program
9 a.m. Aug. 31
Center Stage Theater
It’s that time of year again, the end of our summer reading program. But the fun doesn’t stop there. Come join MWR and end your summer with a free movie. The first 75 people will receive free popcorn and a small drink.
- Disney 101
5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 12
Community Recreation Center
Traveling to Disney World for the first time? Has it been a while and you don’t know where to start? Come to our Disney 101 discussion and get the help you need from our Disney Experts. Register at the Tickets & Travel Office.
- Movie Under the Stars — The Secret Life of Pets (PG)
8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14
Wet Basin Marina
Family friendly movies shown on a big inflatable movie screen at the marina. Attendees will get candy and popcorn.
- Comics on Deck
Sept. 19
River’s Edge
Adult situational comedy, ages 18+ only. Open to all with base access. Tickets: $15 in advance | $20 at door, if available. Tickets available at the River’s Edge and Ticket & Travel Office. Doors open 4 p.m. Appetizer buffet 5:30 p.m. Show starts 6:30 p.m.
TICKETS & TRAVEL
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday
Start planning your Spring Break today. Ask about our Universal Studios Special and amazing Disney rates.
- Tickets available
Disney On Ice — Road Trip Adventures
Washington Redskins
Washington Nationals
Baltimore Orioles
Busch Gardens Single Day
Six Flags Single Day
Kings Dominion Single Day
Dover 400
NCAA Navy Football
NCAA University of Maryland Football
DRILL HALL
3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday – Friday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and holidays
- 30th Annual Team Triathlon
8 a.m. Sept. 7
Outdoor Pool
0.5 mile Swim; 13.1 mile Bike; 3.1 mile Run. Cost is $45 per team.
NRC SOLOMONS
- Movie in the Park — Aquaman (PG-13)
9 p.m. Aug. 31
Lighthouse Park
Bring your lawn chair and favorite movie snack to enjoy this free showing.
- Dog Days of Summer Camping Special
September 3-30 at NRC Solomons
Receive the third night free when you reserve a two-six night camping stay at Navy Getaways Solomons for a family tent or RV.
RASSIUER YOUTH CENTER
- Back to School Cosmic Bowling
6-8p.m. Sept. 6
Bowling Center inside Drill Hall
Free and open to all middle and high school students with base access.