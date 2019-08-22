For all MWR news, events and programs visit www.NavyMWRPaxRiver.com

PHONE DIRECTORY

Tickets & Travel Office 301-342-3648

Drill Hall 301-757-3943; weekends 301-342-3519

River’s Edge 301-342-3656

Fleet & Family Support Center 301-342-4911

Center Stage Theater 301-342-5033

Bowling Center 301-342-3994

Navy Getaways Solomons Lodging Office

410-326-6903

Rassieur Youth Center 301-342-1694

Customized Creations 301-342-6293

Cedar Point Golf Course 301-342-3597

Community Recreation 301-757-3010

Child Development Center: 2030 301-342-7636

Liberty 301-342-4208

RIVER’S EDGE

  • Open for lunch

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays

BOWLING CENTER

  • Hours

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday

11 a.m. to midnight Friday

11 a.m. to midnight Saturday;

Cosmic 5 p.m. to midnight

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Tuesdays: Free bowling for active-duty military; shoe rental $3

Wednesdays: Free bowling for military Reservists; shoe rental $3

Friday: Free bowling for retired military (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.); shoe rental $3

COMMUNITY RECREATION

  • End of Summer Reading Program

9 a.m. Aug. 31

Center Stage Theater

It’s that time of year again, the end of our summer reading program. But the fun doesn’t stop there. Come join MWR and end your summer with a free movie. The first 75 people will receive free popcorn and a small drink.

TICKETS & TRAVEL

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Start planning your Spring Break today. Ask about our Universal Studios Special and amazing Disney rates.

  • Tickets available

Great Wolf Lodge

Washington Nationals

Baltimore Orioles

Busch Gardens Single Day and Season Pass

Six Flags Single Day and Season Pass

Kings Dominion Single Day and Season Pass Dover 400

NCAA Army vs. Navy Football — December 14

NCAA Navy Football

NCAA University of Maryland Football

DRILL HALL

3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday – Friday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and holidays

  • 30th Annual Team Triathlon

8 a.m. Sept. 7

Outdoor Pool

0.5 mile Swim; 13.1 mile Bike; 3.1 mile Run

Cost is $45 per team.

NRC SOLOMONS

  • Movie in the Park — Aquaman (PG-13)

9 p.m. Aug. 31

Lighthouse Park

Bring your lawn chair and favorite movie snack to enjoy this free showing.

RASSIUER YOUTH CENTER

  • Back to School Cosmic Bowling

6-8p.m. Sept. 6

Bowling Center inside Drill Hall

Free and open to all middle and high school students with base access.