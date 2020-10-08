Listed below are new service hours and dates of operation for NAS Pax River’s MWR operations. For more information on Pax River MWR’s programs and hours of operations, please visit https://www.navymwrpaxriver.com/covid-19-update.
RIVER’S EDGE OPEN
Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All customers must wear masks while entering, exiting and using restrooms; 50% seating capacity; buffet not available; one-time disposable menus; cashless operations only.
CEDAR POINT GOLF COURSE OPEN
Tee-time reservations required for all golfers. No “walk-ins” allowed. To reserve your spot, please call the Golf Shop, Tuesday through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Times can be reserved three days in advance. Active Duty Personnel can call to reserve four days in advance. Face coverings required inside the Clubhouse and Pro Shop. For additional inquiries, please contact the Golf Course Clubhouse at 301-342-3597.
WEST BASIN MARINA OPEN
Kayak, SUP, and canoe rentals must be made 12 hours in advance. Rentals are for full day only. All equipment sanitized before and after rental. Face coverings must be worn inside the marina. One person inside the marina office at a time. For additional information or questions, please contact the West Basin Marina Office at (301) 342-3573.
OUTDOOR POOL OPEN FOR
ACTIVE-DUTY FITNESS ONLY
Open only to active-duty personnel. Appropriate ID’s must be presented at the time of entrance to the outdoor pool. No showers are available for use. Face coverings required before and after workouts. Water fountains not available. Please bring your own water bottles. Active-duty personnel must contact the Outdoor Pool Office to make reservations: (301) 342-4225. Hours of Operation 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday.
DRILL HALL RESERVATION SYSTEM
Please register at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4EADAA2CA3FBC43-fitness
Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sunday.
Only Active Duty/Reserve personnel and their dependents are currently permitted to use the Drill Hall and they must utilize the new reservation system in order to access the facility. Reservations limited to two per day and five per week. Reservations placed after 5 p.m. for the following day may not be included in the report to the ID checkers; however, you will be permitted to enter. You may register using your Navy or personal email. To make a reservation, inquire about day-of reservations, or for more informatiion, call 301-757-3943.
TICKETS AND TRAVEL OFFICE OPEN
Operating under modified hours of operation: Monday — Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Face coverings required at all times. No more than five people in office at a time. No pavilion or theater rentals. No equipment rentals at this time. DIY classes will continue as Take-Home Kits.
CUSTOMIZED CREATIONS OPEN
Operating under normal hours of operation. No more than two people inside office at a time. Face coverings required.
AUTO SKILLS CENTER OPEN
Will operate under normal hours of operation. Tools will be cleaned after each use. Face coverings required. Water fountain is closed off. No rentals of inflatables, grills, dunk tanks. Modified Hours of Operation: Monday — Thursday: 5 — 11 p.m.; Friday — Sunday: Noon to 8 p.m. Face coverings must be worn at all times. No more than eight people in the building at a time.
PLAYGROUNDS REMAIN CLOSED
Customers may call the office for support at 301-342-3648.