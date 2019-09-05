All classes are held at the Fleet and Family Support Center in Building 2090 off Bundy Road unless otherwise noted. Classes are open to active-duty and retired military and Reservists. Reservations are necessary and can be made at FFSC or by calling 301-342-4911.
- Johns Hopkins University Health Plan
8-9 a.m. Third Friday of each month
Whether you are already a member of the Johns Hopkins Health Plan or are considering joining, come for an overview of eligibility, cost and provider locations. Call 800-801-9322 for more information. To register for this workshop, call 301-342-4911.
- Lunch & Learn
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fourth Wednesday of each month
Fleet & Family Support Center
Join us every fourth Wednesday of the month to learn all about our free services and support programs. Bring your lunch and a friend or spouse. Plates and utensils provided.
Ready Navy- www.ready.navy.mil
If you would like an information packet on how to prepare for inclement weather and other potential emergencies, please stop by the Fleet and Family Support Center (21993 Bundy Rd, Bldg. 2090) to get your free information bag.
Clinical Counseling Services
Clinical Counseling services can directly improve the quality of life of service members and their family by addressing the stressors facing today’s military. To make an appointment with a counselor, call 301-342-4911 or 202-685-6019.
Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP)
EFMP is a DOD program that addresses the special needs of military families. Sailors with an exceptional family member — a family member with special needs such as a medical or educational disability — are encouraged to enroll in the EFMP so the Navy can do its part in caring for EFM needs. For more information, please contact the EFMP coordinator at 301-757-1861.
Financial Counseling Services
The Personal Financial Educator can help individuals and families in managing their finances, resolving financial problems and to reach long-term goals. Take control of your finances and make an appointment with a counselor by calling 301-342-5442.
Find Your Command Ombudsman
Visit www.ombudsmanregistry.org, click on “Contact Your Ombudsman” and follow the prompts, or call 301-757-1861 to speak with the NAS Patuxent River Ombudsman Coordinator.