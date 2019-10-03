‘We Proudly Serve’ Starbucks
Available 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday at Center Stage Theater Thursday, Oct. 3 6:30 p.m. Overcomer (Rated: PG; 1 hr. 59 mins.)
A high-school basketball coach volunteers to coach a troubled teen in long-distance running.
Friday, Oct. 4
6:30 p.m. It: Chapter 2 (Rated: R; 2 hr. 45 mins.)
Twenty-seven years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back.
Saturday, Oct. 5
4 p.m. Overcomer (Rated: PG; 1 hr. 59 mins.)
7 p.m. IT: Chapter 2 (Rated: R; 2 hr. 45 mins.)
Sunday, Oct. 6
2 p.m. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (Rated: PG; 1 hr. 36 mins.)
The flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their beef to the next level.
Monday — Wednesday
No Movies
Thursday, Oct. 10
6:30 p.m. It: Chapter 2 (Rated: R; 2 hr. 45 mins.)