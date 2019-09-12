‘We Proudly Serve’ Starbucks
Available 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday at Center Stage Theater
Thursday, Sept. 12
6:30 p.m. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (Rated: PG-13; 1 hr. 48 mins.)
A group of teens face their fears in order to save their lives.
Friday, Sept. 13
6:30 p.m. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Rated: PG-13; 2 hrs. 16 mins.)
Lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity.
9:30 p.m. Good Boys (Rated: R; 1 hr. 29 mins.)
Three 6th grade boys ditch school and embark on an epic journey while carrying accidentally stolen drugs, being hunted by teenage girls, and trying to make their way home in time for a long-awaited party.
Saturday, Sept. 14
5 p.m. Angry Birds Movie 2 (Rated: PG; 1 hr. 36 mins.)
The flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their beef to the next level.
7:30 p.m. Good Boys (Rated: R; 1 hr. 29 mins.)
Sunday, Sept. 15
2 p.m. Angry Birds Movie 2 (Rated: PG; 1 hr. 36 mins.)
Monday — Wednesday
No Movies
Thursday, Sept. 19
6:30 p.m. Good Boys (Rated: R; 1 hr. 29 mins.)