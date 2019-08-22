‘We Proudly Serve’ Starbucks
Available 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday at Center Stage Theater
Thursday, Aug. 22
6:30 p.m. The Lion King (Rated: PG; 1 hr. 58 mins.)
After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery.
Friday, Aug. 23
6:30 p.m. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Rated: R; 2 hr. 41 mins.)
A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles.
Saturday, Aug. 24
4:30 p.m. The Lion King (Rated: PG; 1 hr. 58 mins.)
7:20 p.m. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Rated: R; 2 hr. 41 mins.)
Sunday, Aug. 25
2 p.m. The Lion King (Rated: PG; 1 hr. 58 mins.)
Monday — Wednesday
No Movies
Thursday, Aug. 29
6:30 p.m. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Rated: R; 2 hr. 41 mins.)