‘We Proudly Serve’ Starbucks Available 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday at Center Stage Theater Thursday, Sept. 26
6:30 p.m. Angel Has Fallen (Rated: R; 2 hrs.)
Secret Service Agent Mike Banning is framed for the attempted assassination of the President and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat.
Friday, Sept. 27 6:30 p.m. Overcomer (Rated: PG; 1 hr. 59 mins.)
A high-school basketball coach volunteers to coach a troubled teen in long-distance running.
9:10 p.m. Ready or Not (Rated: R; 1 hr. 35 mins.)
A bride’s wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game.
Saturday, Sept. 28
5 p.m. Ready or Not (Rated: R; 1 hr. 35 mins.)
7:20 p.m. Angel Has Fallen (Rated: R; 2 hrs.)
Sunday, Sept. 29
2 p.m. Overcomer (Rated: PG; 1 hr. 59 mins.)
Monday-Wednesday
No Movies
Thursday, Oct. 3
6:30 p.m. Overcomer (Rated: PG; 1 hr. 59 mins.)